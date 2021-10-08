BEAVER FALLS — Mohawk was knocked out of first place in the Midwestern Conference with the setback at Geneva College’s Reeves Field.
The Warriors (3-1 conference, 4-3 overall) entered the game with a major disadvantage. Senior quarterback J.C. Voss was unable to play due to COVID-19 contact tracing. Backup quarterback Jay Wrona is out with a season-ending injury as well, so wide receiver Marc Conti had to step under center.
“We’ll have J.C. for next game. He was just a healthy kid sitting at home, watching our game on TV,” Mohawk coach Tim McCutcheon said. “We just didn’t play well enough, though. It’s a tough pill to swallow.”
With Voss, the county’s leading passer, scratched, Mohawk’s offense struggled to get going against the Tigers (3-1, 3-3). Beaver Falls, coached by Ellwood City Lincoln graduate Nick Nardone, has won its last three games and finds itself tied for second in the conference.
The Tigers built a 13-0 lead after one quarter and carried a 21-0 edge into halftime. They scored twice in the third quarter and once in the fourth. Mohawk broke the shutout with 52 second to play on Justin Boston’s 3-yard TD run. Josh Wilkins added the PAT kick.
Conti, who caught five passes for 109 yards and four touchdowns in last week’s 37-0 win over Riverside, completed 3 of 13 passes for 39 yards. He was intercepted three times. Junior Micco led the team with 56 yards rushing on five carries. Conti added 46 yards rushing on 17 totes. Boston had 46 yards on five carries.
The Warriors welcome first-place Laurel (4-0, 7-0) in a key showdown Friday.
“We have a tough team to try to bounce back on,” McCutcheon said. “Laurel is firing on all cylinders coming into our place. We’re looking forward to that. We want to get back in the win column. Us two teams generally go at it pretty good.”
