HOUSTON — Mohawk High made a successful return to the WPIAL football playoffs Friday night.
The 10th-seeded Warriors ended a three-year postseason hiatus with a dominating 34-12 victory over No. 7 Chartiers-Houston in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs at a frosty Buccaneer Stadium.
“We’re really happy with the performance they put on tonight,” Mohawk coach Tim McCutcheon said. “We knew we were playing against a good, physical football team. We thought we would have to play almost mistake free. Also, playing in the MAC (Midwestern Athletic Conference) helped us. Every week in our conference is a tough, brutal battle. I think our physicality at the end of the day showed up tonight and made the difference.”
Mohawk, which notched the third playoff victory in school history, advanced to the quarterfinals where it will meet No. 2 Sto-Rox. The Vikings moved on with a lopsided 61-8 romp over Shady Side Academy on Friday night at Peters Township. The quarterfinal tilt will be at 7 p.m. Friday at a site to be announced.
“We know what we’ve got there,” McCutcheon said. “Obviously, they have a lot of gifted athletes on offense. I’m not even sure they got a fair seeding. I thought they were a one seed. I saw them and Laurel as the top dogs out there. We know they’re a solid football team and we’re going to be a big underdog again. But Mohawk is always the underdog and we kind of embrace that.”
The Warriors (6-5) wasted little time in taking control of the game. On their first play from scrimmage, quarterback J.C. Voss hit Marc Conti with a screen pass that Conti turned into a 56-yard gain to the Char-Houston 15.
“That play set the tone for us,” Voss said. “The 5-yard out to Marc Conti … the kid’s a beast.”
On fourth-and-5 from the 10, Voss connected with Joe Reed for a 10-yard touchdown pass. John Wilkins added the first of four kicks to give Mohawk a 7-0 lead a little over a minute-and-a-half into the contest.
“We wanted to get off to a fast start,” McCutcheon said. “We have a young football team, but some of our seniors did have playoff experience. With young guys who have never played in the playoffs, you never know what to expect. Getting off to a good start helped calm the nerves early and helped us settle into our game.”
The Buccaneers, who have not won a playoff game since 2000, got on the scoreboard with 5:17 remaining in the first quarter as quarterback Terry Fetsko hooked up with Jake Mele on a 61-yard TD strike. Luke Kuhn blocked Anthony Romano’s kick to make it 7-6.
On its next possession, Mohawk drove to the Char-Houston 19, but Jessie Orban picked off Voss at the 2.
The Warriors got the football right back on the Bucs’ first play, as Fetsko was intercepted by Justin Boston at the 4. Boston had two of Mohawk’s three interceptions in the game.
“For me, three’s always our goal,” McCutcheon said. “We feel if we get three turnovers we win. On this day, that’s how it turned out. I was happy with our defensive performance all day.”
Three plays later, Junior Micco scored from a yard out as the Warriors increased their lead to 14-6 with 11:53 remaining in the second quarter.
The Bucs came right back, as a Fetsko to Mele 38-yard scoring pass drew the hosts to within 14-12 with 6:40 to go before the half. Fetsko’s conversion pass failed.
Mohawk added to its lead right before the break, putting together a 13-play, 73-yard drive that was capped on a Voss to Jimmy Guerrieri 8-yard TD pass with 2 seconds remaining to take a 21-12 lead into the locker room.
“Those final drives of the half, especially when you know the other team gets the ball, are huge,” McCutcheon said. “Sometimes that can be a two-score difference. Scoring there to close out the half put us in a good spot.”
Char-Houston appeared to grab the momentum to start the second half, as Jordan Irson returned the opening kickoff 91 yards to the Mohawk 4.
But the Warriors defense kept the Bucs out of the end zone, as Fetsko was stopped a yard short of the goal line on fourth down.
“That’s not the first time they’ve done that,” McCutcheon said. “We mentioned to them this week that we may be down in this game and may need a goal-line stand, and with having all our personnel healthy now we would be able to deal with that situation. That was a big moment in the game.”
Mohawk added a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns on runs by Micco (2 yards) and A.J. Carnuche (1 yard) to clinch the victory.
“The ground game for us tonight was amazing,” Voss said. “We threw a little bit, but the line did a great job in the running game.”
The story of the second half was the Warriors’ defense. Char-Houston ran 19 offensive plays and finished with negative-3 yards. The Bucs did not make a first down after intermission.
“We just stacked a lot of guys in the box,” Voss said. “We worked really hard in practice, and it paid off tonight. It feels amazing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.