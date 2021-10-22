FREEDOM – Mohawk hoped to punch its ticket to the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs Friday night.
Instead, Freedom rallied to shock the Warriors, 34-20, in a Midwestern Conference battle.
Quarterback J.C. Voss returned to the lineup and had a major impact for the Warriors (3-3 conference, 4-5 overall).
The senior, who missed the last two games related to COVID-19 issues, passed for three touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough.
The top five teams in the Midwestern Conference earn WPIAL playoff spots. Mohawk is in fifth place right now. The Warriors need a win next week against Ellwood City Lincoln (0-6, 0-7) to solidify that spot or jump over the Bulldogs (3-3, 4-5) for fourth.
Mohawk took a 7-0 lead on a Voss pass to Dante Retort. However, Freedom answered with two long TDs of its down. The Warriors closed the half with two more Voss TD strikes — both to Jimmy Guerrieri for a 20-14 halftime edge.
The hosts tied it in the third and got a key break when they blocked a punt for a touchdown. The Bulldogs added a TD run in the fourth to seal the victory.
