The Mohawk High football team had a successful showing against Freedom on Friday.
The Warriors cruised to a 42-13 WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference victory against Freedom.
Mohawk’s Justin Boston opened things up with a 16-yard run for a touchdown in the first quarter. Boston had 19 totes for a total of 118 yards.
Freedom responded in the second quarter with Damian Grunnagle scoring on a 3-yard run. Jay Wrona connected on a 36-yard pass to Bobby Fadden for a touchdown in the second to enter halftime with the Warriors (3-2 conference, 3-3 overall) leading, 14-7.
Wrona had a 34-yard pass to Dante Retort for the lone touchdown of the third quarter. Wrona was 12 of 19 through the air for 203 yards.
Mohawk continued tacking on points in the fourth quarter with Blake Logan scoring a touchdown on a 40-yard pass from Wrona.
Fadden found the end zone again on a 15-yard pass from Wrona. Mohawk’s Sam List made the last touchdown of the game with a 22-yard run into the end zone.
