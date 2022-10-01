The Mohawk High football team captured a home victory against Ellwood City Lincoln on Friday.
Mohawk cruised to a 32-13 WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference win over the Wolverines.
Justin Boston scored the first touchdown of the game for the Warriors (2-1 conference, 2-2 overall) on a three-yard run with 1:44 remaining in the first quarter.
Ellwood City (0-3, 1-5) responded in the second quarter with Elijah Palmer-McCaine grabbing a three-yard run of his own to tie the game at 7. Jay Wrona threw a 25-yard pass to Dante Retort to end the first half in Mohawk’s favor, 14-7.
Wrona was 13 for 18 for a total of 278 passing yards in the game.
Wrona launched another pass to Bobby Fadden for a 52-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Fadden made a pass to Retort for the successful two-point conversion.
Ellwood City didn’t respond until the fourth quarter with Palmer-McCaine bolting into the end zone on a 43-yard run.
Wrona connected on another pass to Fadden, this time at 60 yards, in the fourth to increase Mohawk’s lead over the Wolverines. Mohawk ended the game with Josh Wilkins kicking a 20-yard field goal with less than five minutes remaining.
Ellwood City had 115 rushing yards and its quarterback Chris Smiley threw 105 passing yards in the game.
Both teams hit the road next week in conference, booting off at 7 p.m. Friday. Ellwood City visits New Brighton (0-3, 0-6), while Mohawk travels to Beaver Falls (3-0, 5-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.