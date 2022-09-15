Union’s Jamel Mitchell is getting acquainted to a new role. The offensive line.
The sophomore left tackle helped the Scotties grab a 30-21 win over state-ranked Cornell on Friday.
“It’s very important,” Mitchell said of the victory. “It felt good.”
Mitchell commented on a key play that stood out to him in the nonconference game.
“It was third down, they ran a screen,” he said. “I read it and hit the running back. They punted the ball after.”
Union coach Kim Niedbala said Mitchell is working very hard.
“Not only offensively but defensively on the line,” Niedbala said. “He was able to carve out some holes there and he was able to take on the challenge he had in front of him. I thought he did a really good job this past weekend at Cornell.”
For his efforts, Mitchell was named Lawrence County Lineman of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
For Mitchell, this is his first year on the Scotties’ offensive line. He said he’s still more comfortable as a defensive end.
“This is my first year playing offensive line,” Mitchell said. “I just like it (defensive line). I like tackling and I like hitting. I like defense. I’m cool with it.”
Niedbala said he doesn’t have a preference on Mitchell playing on the defensive or offensive side.
“I just want him to be on the field and make plays. It could be either or,” Niedbala said. “We need them both ways and that’s the good part. He’s willing to do that for us. He could probably play a skill position but we need him on the line and that’s what’s nice. He’s accepted that challenge and he’s working toward it right now.”
Mitchell commented on the communication between the lines.
“It’s good. We talk a lot. On offense if we see a blitz we yell it out. Defense, I tell them, ‘Watch the count,’” Mitchell said. “We shift sometimes; our nose guard tells us what to do. We have good communication.”
Niedbala spoke on the communication and how seniors are helping mold younger players like Mitchell.
“I think the nice thing is we have a center who’s a senior and he makes a lot of our calls in Mason Benedict,” Niedbala said. “These younger guys kind of molded to what he’s done. That’s that senior leadership for you. He’s brought these guys along.”
A son of Sherry Huddleston, the sophomore praised the upperclassmen leadership.
“They’re good. Sometimes some of us get down and everything, they pick us back up,” Mitchell said. “They tell us there’s still more game left. They just pick us back up.”
Grit is the central aspect of being a good lineman, according to Mitchell.
“I think you just got to have the grit,” Mitchell said. “You have to go into every play just thinking you’re going to mess someone and do it. We’re all strong, we all got the grit. We all fight and do our thing. We have to get better with tackling.”
Mitchell also plays baseball and basketball for Union. Of the 26 players on the Union’s roster, 12 of them also play basketball.
“We all just get along. It’s more fun,” Mitchell said on the football/basketball dynamic. “I don’t know, they’re just great guys.”
What will be the driving force behind Union’s success this season according to Mitchell?
“Just everyone communicating,” he said. “We all get along and we want to play.”
Niedbala sees a bright future for the young lineman.
“I think he’s learning the position offensively,” Niedbala said of Mitchell. “He is a young kid but he has a load of talent. As long as he, once again, improves everyday I think the sky’s the limit for him here in the next few years.”
Mitchell praised Niedbala.
“I like him. He’s a good coach,” Mitchell said. “He’s a great coach and I think he can get us somewhere this year.”
Mitchell said his goal this year is simply going farther than he has in the past.
“I never had a winning season. I want a winning season,” Mitchell said. “I want to make it somewhere far this year.”
The Scotties will open up conference play against Shenango on Saturday.
“It’s their Homecoming game, a lot of people will be there and we’ll be ready to play,” Mitchell said.
For Niedbala, gauging his linemen like Mitchell is a thing that should be taken one game at a time.
“It’s hard to say. We take it one game at a time. We’re just preparing for Shenango and we’ll let the chips fall where they may after that,” Niedbala said. “It’s a one week at a time, one game at a time season.”
