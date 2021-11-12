PITTSBURGH — Big plays and turnovers spelled doom for the Shenango High football team Friday night.
Third-seeded Bishop Canevin scored on five plays of 20 yards or more, and the Wildcats turned the ball over five times as the Crusaders notched a 42-14 victory in the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class 1A playoffs at Dormont Memorial Stadium.
“Nothing is going to make them feel any better,” Shenango coach Jimmy Graham said. “We really dug ourselves a hole in the first half with the turnovers. When you get to this point in the playoffs, those things kill you.
“Some of these guys are young, and it happens. Hopefully, we’ll learn from it and next year this experience will help them execute a little bit better and understand what it takes to keep playing in the playoffs.””
Canevin (11-1) got on the scoreboard before some fans found their seats, as Xavier Nelson returned the opening kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown. Geno DeFrank’s first of six kicks gave the hosts a 7-0 lead just 16 seconds into the contest.
“Everybody was excited and you’ve got high energy on the kickoff,” Graham said. “We missed a few tackles along the sideline. and they’re very athletic. There’s no question that they’ve got great speed. The kickoff return took a little bit of wind out of our sails.”
The 11th-seeded Wildcats answered on their first possession of the game, engineering a 12-play, 65-yard drive that took nearly seven minutes off the clock. C.J. Miller capped the drive by scoring from 2 yards out. Andrew Johnston added the kick to knot the game a 7-7 with 4:35 remaining in the opening quarter.
“We were able to answer and tie the game up,” Graham said. “We were able to stay balanced, and that’s the kind of offense that is very successful for us.”
Miller finished the game with 82 yards rushing on 22 carries. He ended his junior year with 1,009 yards rushing.
“C.J.’s done a great job,” Graham said. “He’s a good kid, a hard worker and a hard-nosed runner. I never question his effort. That’s also a testament to our offensive line.”
The Crusaders again got a long kickoff return, this one a 59-yarder by Keshawn Harris down to the Shenango 9-yard line. Two plays later, quarterback Jason Cross called his own number and scored from 9 yards out to give Canevin a 14-7 lead.
Disaster struck for Shenango on the ensuing kickoff, as Bryce Robinson recovered a fumble to give the Crusaders the ball at the Wildcats 34.
After a pair of incomplete passes, Cross hit Lesae Lacks in stride for a 34-yard touchdown to increase Canevin’s lead to 21-7 with 3:17 remaining in the opening stanza.
Lacks would figure in the Crusaders’ next score, as he picked off Shenango quarterback Sam Patton and returned the interception 80 yards midway through the second quarter to hike the lead to 28-7.
The score remained that way until the middle of the third quarter, when Cross broke free for a 33-yard TD scamper to make it 35-7.
Canevin went up 42-7 on the third play of the fourth quarter on a 20-yard run by Jaiden Torres.
Shenango rounded out the scoring the 6:25 to go in the game when Sam Patton connected with Dalton Peters for a 14-yard TD pass. Trever Valenti added the kick to set the final.
“Losing’s never fun, and the kids are obviously emotional,” Graham said. “There’s nothing you can say to make it feel better. They’ll hopefully be able to look back on this season and realize we left it all on the field, and that’s all you can ask for from kids.”
The Wildcats wrapped up the season at 4-7.
The game marked the final one for Shenango seniors Will Patton, Aaron Martin, Preston Schry, Peters, Valenti, Jason Domenick and Brandon Stuck. According to Graham, that group will be missed.
“Those seniors are just great kids and I’m not worried about how they played football. They’re just really good kids,” Graham said. “They were my first set of freshmen when I started. They were the first group I had from ninth grade all the way through. It’s emotional for me. They’re good kids.”
The Crusaders will face second-seeded Cornell at 7 p.m. Friday at a site to be announced in the semifinals. The Raiders advanced with a 38-18 victory over Leechburg in the quarterfinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.