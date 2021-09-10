Luke McCoy and Laurel High's defense turned in a stellar effort Friday night.
McCoy rushed for 223 yards with four touchdowns and the defense allowed just 109 total yards in a 35-6 WPIAL nonconference home win for the Spartans over Ambridge.
"Luke is an unbelievable runner," Laurel coach Brian Cooper said. "We know he's explosive. He can get in the end zone. He's just an unbelievable athlete.
"I thought the defense flew around. Ambridge has some great athletes. I thought our corners played well against some big receivers. That was one of the matchups that we were concerned about. I know they caught one. But, we were in pretty good position all night long and made a lot of plays defensively."
McCoy carried the ball 17 times and he intercepted a pass as well.
"I felt like our line blocked really well and I was just making my cuts real sharp tonight," McCoy said. "Our defense played real well. Our defense is real solid this year and we've just been covering a lot of teams very well."
McCoy scored on runs of 15, 81, 14 and 24 yards. His 24-yarder in the third quarter put the game in the mercy rule.
Laurel (3-0) led 7-0 after one quarter. The Spartans had the ball on their own 11 to start the second quarter. On second-and-2, McCoy ripped through the line and raced 81 yards for a score, giving the Spartans a 14-0 lead with 10:34 to go in the half.
"I can't say enough positives about him," Cooper said of McCoy. "His explosion, his speed, his power. It makes a great combination there and at middle linebacker.
"He has great instinct and such fast speed to make those cuts. He creates a lot of problems for a defense. Him and (quarterback) Kobe (DeRosa) back there create a nice one-two punch. That makes it tough for teams to defend."
The 81-yard scoring run ignited a 21-point second-quarter outburst for Laurel as the hosts built a 28-0 halftime advantage. Last week, the Spartans led 21-0 at halftime at Shenango and needed a late interception to seal a 21-13 verdict.
This time, Laurel closed the game strong.
"I just said we have to be better in the second half than we were last week," Cooper told his team at the break. "It gets back to what I preach every week and that's to get better every week and focusing on that part of it. Take one thing at a time and keep pushing forward.
"That's what they've been doing and we have to keep preaching it and keeping getting better. We have big goals in mind, but at the same time, it doesn't mean anything until we play next week. You have to be focused the entire time. it's all about staying focused. Not that we didn't play hard last week. I just felt there was a little bit of a letdown and that can't happen. If you want to be a good football team you have to play four quarters."
DeRosa hooked up with Michael Pasquarello on a 35-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to account for the other Laurel touchdown. Zane Boughter converted all five of his extra points. DeRosa was 4 of 7 through the air for 66 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions.
"I thought he played well," Cooper said of DeRosa. "He threw a nice pass to Michael, that was special. He had heat coming at him and he threw a nice pass. It was a perfect pass and a nice route."
Ambridge (0-3) has lost 26 consecutive games.
The Spartans return to action at 7 p.m. Friday when they host Beaver Falls in the Midwestern Conference opener for both schools. The Tigers (0-2) are the defending conference champion.
"They're the defending section champs and they're the team that has to be beat," Cooper said. "Next week is a big week.
"I think we have a confident group of kids. My job is to keep the focus on what matters and keep them pushing forward."
