Laurel completed one of its best-ever campaigns this fall.
The Spartans finished the regular season unbeaten (10-0) for the first time since 1977 and secured the Midwestern Conference crown. So, it’s no surprise Laurel dominated the all-conference teams.
Cam Caldararo, Coltin Hill, Luke McCoy, Michael Pasquarello and Kobe DeRosa earned first-team honors. McCoy was named the conference’s offensive player of the year, while Brian Cooper was named the coach of the year again. Mohawk’s Marc Conti, J.C. Voss and Josh Wilkins and Neshannock’s Peyton Weaver and Ellwood City Lincoln’s Brighton Mariacher earned first-team honors as well.
BIG GREEN MACHINE
Laurel boasted one of the WPIAL’s top defenses this year as well as one of the best rushing attacks. Caldararo, a senior, played a big part in both as he was honored at offensive and defensive line.
“He had a great year. I was very impressed with his motor all year and his ability to keep going hard every play,” Cooper said. “That’s the way he trained, lifted and prepared all season. We got 100 percent out of him every play at defensive end and offensive guard and it shows. He’s one of the big reasons for our success.”
Hill, a senior, was honored at offensive line.
“He was a two-year starter for us at tackle and he did a great job,” Cooper said. “He is a big guy. He has great quickness. He definitely played at a high level throughout the year. He and Cam played side by side and it definitely made a nice tandem.”
McCoy, a senior, did some damage to the program record books at running back. He established six new marks: season rushing yards (1,803 on 161 carries), career rushing yards (4,005 on 423 carries), season touchdowns (31), career touchdowns (63), single-season points scored (186), career points scored (390). And, he achieved it despite missing his sophomore season with a torn ACL and a COVID-shortened 2020 campaign.
“That shows you just how talented he is to be able to do all those things in really just short of three years,” Cooper said. “It says a lot about his talent and abilities. He has great speed and vision and he’s so explosive. I think all those records speak for themselves.”
McCoy was a key player at linebacker, too, and earned first-team honors there as well.
“As a defensive player, he has a great nose for the ball and the ability to make big splash plays with his explosiveness and ability to hit,” Cooper said. “He is a special player, for sure.”
Pasquarello, a senior, earned first-team honors as a kick returner and defensive back. As a receiver, he had 14 catches for 234 yards. He ran the ball 20 times for 245 yards. He scored 10 touchdowns and three 2-point conversions.
“He is a great, skilled kid. He has great speed and the ability to make those big plays as well,” Cooper said. “I was disappointed for him because I thought he was a first-team wide receiver as well. He probably got hurt a bit with how much we run the ball. He is a playmaker and a ball hawk in the secondary, too. He makes big plays. His ability to return kicks and make something special happen was key for us. He was one of our main weapons.”
DeRosa, a senior, earned first-team honors at athlete and punter. Also the team’s quarterback, he finished second in county rushing to McCoy with 1,125 yards on 127 carries. He completed 40 of 72 passes for 555 yards and six touchdowns. He scored 16 touchdowns.
“He is a tremendous athlete to be able to get that honor. With his explosiveness, he could be a main running back and he could be a great receiver. He did a great job at quarterback,” Cooper said. “We didn’t punt very often, but what a tremendous job he did there as well. He kicked off for us as well. He is just an athlete. He has a lot of talent. We had a lot of them, but he was another skilled, explosive player you look for to make those plays, which is why our team was good.”
Cooper was selected as the conference’s coach of the year for the second season in a row.
“To be chosen by your peers for that is really nice. To get it says we’re doing a lot of things right,” he said. “The entire program has had a lot of success this year the whole way through, not just varsity but junior high and the midget program, too. I am proud of our entire program and where we are.”
Laurel won its first WPIAL Cass 2A playoff game against McGuffey, 41-2, but dropped a 6-0 decision to Serra Catholic in the quarterfinals. The Eagles captured the WPIAL title. Laurel finished with an 11-1 overall record.
“What a tremendous year it was for our entire program. This team accomplished so much. It was tough with the way it ended, but, at the same time, we have to realize how special of a year it was. Looking back, there is a lot to be proud of. It sure gives future teams a lot to shoot for. Hopefully, we keep getting better.”
THREE PACE MOHAWK
Conti, a senior, was heavily involved for the Warriors on both sides of the ball. He earned first-team honors at wide receiver and defensive back. He led the county in receiving with 34 catches for 741 yards despite having to fill in at quarterback for two games. He ran the ball 50 times for 214 yards and added 12 touchdowns. Pressed into emergency quarterback duty, he completed 10 of 30 passes for 333 yards.
“Getting recognized on both sides of the ball goes to show how huge he was for our team. We asked Marc to do a lot. He ended up playing quarterback for us and was a receiver and returner. He didn’t have too much downtime and he put up big numbers,” Mohawk coach Tim McCutcheon said. “We were trying to get him the ball any way we could. He was really peaking as a receiver and then we had to move him to quarterback for a couple weeks. That’s a lot to put on someone, especially with those two weeks being against Laurel and Beaver Falls.
“He was one of our captains. He came to the field every day ready to work with a great attitude and that was contagious. He was an unselfish leader.”
Voss, a senior, repeated as a first-team choice at quarterback. He led the county in passing with 1,551 yards despite missing two games. He completed 109 of 215 passes and connected for 16 touchdowns. He ran the ball 98 times for 356 yards and four touchdowns.
“He was all-conference last year his first time ever starting in a tough conference. That speaks volumes. This year, he was one year better,” McCutcheon said. “We were a lot more diverse offensively. We had much more of a run game this year and that helped him. He came up big for us. His physicality on both sides of the ball was key. He is a very hard and physical runner. He has a strong, accurate arm and the ability to run people over at the same time. It was great to have him.
“He showed up every day at practice and his motor never stops. He is a leader by example.”
Wilkins, a sophomore, earned first-team honors at kicker. He proved to be a valuable weapon for Mohawk as he booted four field goals and converted on 22 PAT kicks for 34 points.
“He kicked for us last year as a freshman and to watch the ball come off the foot of such a young guy was impressive. This year, he was a year older and he grew a little bit. Watching that ball leave his foot is still impressive,” McCutcheon said. “He has range where he can consistently put kicks through the uprights from 40 yads. We were able to get some big touchbacks from him. Some of his ability was hindered because we played so many teams that had quite a bit of speed and we discovered we were slow in the kickoff coverage game, so we had to ask him to do a lot of ugly kicking for us. He can consistently put it between the 5 and end zone on any given day. He played big role in winning some games for us. For a young kicker, I am glad to see him get recognized.”
The Warriors built off their one-win 2020 campaign with a hot 4-2 start that saw them atop the conference at 3-0. However, injuries and losing Voss to COVID-19 quarantine for key matchups against Beaver Falls and Laurel led to an 0-3 slide. The squad finished the regular season with a win and opened the WPIAL playoffs with a 34-12 upset at Chartiers-Houston. Sto-Rox ended the team’s campaign at 6-6 with a quarterfinal victory.
“We were happy with the bounce back we had from last year. The initial COVID year was a frustrating year, but we had more players miss more games this year because of it than last year,” McCutcheon said. “We were young up front last year and were still very young up front and had a lot of questions going into this season. It was great to watch young men grow up and watch our captains and seniors lead. I think we were able to get better as the season went on and we were very happy overall.”
WEAVER RUNS NESHANNOCK
The junior emerged as the Lancers’ go-to running back after senior Cam’Ron Owens was lost for the season with an injury in the team’s Week 4 15-7 loss at Mohawk. Once the Lancers regrouped, Weaver excelled. He finished with 997 yards on 120 carries. He added 14 touchdowns.
“Peyton stepped up. He got limited carries up until Week 4. Starting Week 5, he became our featured back. We decided to give him a shot back there. He embraced the opportunity, took our team and just put it on his shoulders. It was outstanding to see how we really didn’t miss a beat in our running game with Peyton in there,” Neshannock coach Fred Mozzocio said. “We’re very excited to have him back. One thing about having him is he is a great leader in the weight room and offseason conditioning. He is always a ball of energy and trying to rally his teammates around him. It’s great to have a leader like him coming back. We’re excited to see what he does next year as well.”
Neshannock finished tied for third in the conference with a 4-3 mark. The team reached the WPIAL playoffs, but dropped a 61-21 decision to eventual champ Serra Catholic and finished 7-4 overall.
“After we had all the injuries after Week 4, to see the kids rally around each other and everybody pitch in and pick up the slack was great,” Mozzocio said. “We had a ton of young guys out on the field and they did an outstanding job filling in and doing everything they could to get us in the playoffs. With Peyton running behind Mason Manos and Landin Shaffer, they got us in the playoffs. It was great to see the kids step up and achieve that goal.”
MARIACHER LEADS ELLWOOD
Mariacher, a junior, earned first-time honors at linebacker.
“He was a bright spot for us. He has been a good player for us the past couple years. He missed his freshman season with a non-football-related injury and wasn’t cleared to play in games, but, he practiced with us every day without contact. I think that paid dividends come his sophomore year. He came in and earned a spot at outside linebacker and he only got better,” Ellwood City coach Joe Lamenza said. “It’s nice that his play was recognized by the other coaches in conference. We were young, but he allowed us to do some things on defense because of his versatility. He’s a big kid. He runs like a defensive back. In terms of lining up and playing different coverages, he could be on the line over a tight end and, on the next snap, he could be covering a slot receiver in man-to-man or zone coverage.”
The Wolverines struggled again this season and finished 0-8.
“This year, seemingly any time we got things going, injuries and contact tracing really hindered us,” Lamenza said. “At one point, we had seven freshmen out on the field starting and most of those guys were playing both ways. With that being said, they did their best. It was a tall task and they never wavered. They did the best they could and the future looks bright for those young kids.”
