Twelve penalties.
Seven punts.
Zero first downs in the opening half.
And one first-and-58 play in the fourth quarter.
That was the New Castle High football team’s night.
The Red Hurricane managed just four total first downs and 182 yards of offense in dropping a 42-6 WPIAL nonconference decision to visiting Mars at Taggart Stadium. New Castle suffered its 11th consecutive setback.
“We’re not a good enough football team to try and overcome the many hurdles and road blocks we put in our way and the scoreboard indicates that,” second-year ‘Canes coach Stacy Robinson said. “I wasn’t aware we didn’t have a first down in the first half, but, I’m not surprised.
“Lack of execution. You have to want to play football. You have to want to hit the other man. We just didn’t want to seem to do that tonight.”
The Planets (1-1) stretched a 7-0 lead after one quarter into a 28-0 advantage at the half. Leading 14-0, Mars caught the ‘Canes off guard, recovering an onside kick. The visitors capitalized and took control, pushing the lead to 21-0.
Mars outgained New Castle (0-2) in the first half, 247-21. The Planets finished with 433 yards of total offense, including 273 through the air.
“The pass game. The run game. It was a snowball rolling down the hill,” Robinson said. “We had trouble in every aspect trying to stop them.
“We have to get better. We have to show up and we have to get better. We play in spurts, but spurts can’t win you football games.”
The ‘Canes got the second half started in strong fashion. Kaevon Gardner ripped off 52-yard run down the right sideline for the hosts initial first down. He was sailing toward the end zone when a tackler popped the ball out of his grasp and it rolled harmlessly out of bounds.
That prevented Gardner from scoring a touchdown and the ‘Canes eventually turned the ball over on downs when Kyrell Harris was sacked.
“Usually he takes that coast to coast. I don’t know what happened,” Robinson said. “It was a rough night. It’s not a night I expected.
“We have to be resilient and bounce back. It’s a long season. People aren’t going to feel sorry for you. We have to be ready to play next week.”
Gardner scored New Castle’s lone touchdown with 4:44 remaining in the game on a 9-yard run. The score was set up when the Mars long snapper rifled the ball over the punter’s head and New Castle took over just inside the 10.
“We did keep battling,” Robinson said. “Everyone has to dig down deep. Coaches. Players.
“We have to find a way to get better.”
Earlier in the period, the ‘Canes appeared to break up the shutout when Harris scrambled for a 15-yard touchdown. New Castle, trailing 42-0 at the time, was called for a personal foul (blindside block), and on the play an assistant coach was hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for disputing the call and he was ejected.
The next play was brought back on a hold, setting up a first-and-58 play, not long after fireworks had been shot off for what was believed to be a New Castle touchdown.
“There’s no play to call for a situation like that,” Robinson said of the long-yardage situation.
Gardner finished with 96 yards rushing on 10 carries. He had runs of 52 and 40 yards in the third quarter.
New Castle will hit the road for the first time this season when it travels to Armstrong (1-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.
