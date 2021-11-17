Neshannock High lineman Mason Manos is in contention for a prestigious postseason football award.
Manos, a 6-foot-1, 240-pound senior lineman, was named the finalist among all WPIAL Class 2A interior linemen for the third annual Bill Fralic Memorial Award on Wednesday. There is one finalist named per classification and the award will go to one athlete, regardless of classification.
“It’s quite an honor,” Lancers coach Fred Mozzocio said. “When you say the name Bill Fralic in western Pennsylvania, the first thing you think about is dominant offensive lineman.
“For Mason Manos to be named as the finalist is quite an accomplishment. He’s excited, and his family is excited, our coaching staff is excited.”
The other finalists are Clairton’s Kanye Hawkins (Class 1A), Central Valley’s Sean FitzSimmons (Class 3A), Greensburg Salem’s Will McChesney (Class 4A), Moon’s Trent Fraley (Class 5A) and Central Catholic’s Donovan Hinish (Class 6A).
The honor started in 2019 and is awarded to the top senior interior lineman around the WPIAL. It is named after Fralic, a former University of Pittsburgh standout who starred at the high school level at Penn Hills. Fralic was an All-American at Pitt and later an all-pro in the National Football League.
The Lancers compiled a 7-5 overall record this year, getting eliminated by Serra Catholic in the first round of the WPIAL playoffs, 61-21.
“Mason is a great leader,” Mozzocio said. “He’s a kid that came and worked hard every day in the weight room, summer conditioning, during the season. He’s always working hard.
“Mason puts the time and effort into his craft and he reaped the rewards for it and it is so well deserved. When push came to shove, we ran behind him and Landon Shaffer; they both did an excellent job. All that hard work paid off and Mason plays with great technique on the offensive. He has great core strength and his leg drive is phenomenal. That’s what makes him an excellent offensive lineman.”
Mozzocio said Manos plans on playing football at the collegiate level, but has yet to commit to a school.
“Just the name Bill Fralic and having his name associated with that award is an honor,” Mozzocio said. “He must have impressed some pretty good offensive linemen judges to be on that team.
“This isn’t based on merit and your production. He impressed people to get on this list and it’s a great honor for him and it was a great honor for me to be able to coach him.”
Last year, Union’s Aaron Gunn (Class 1A) and Laurel’s Mitch Miles (Class 2A) were finalists for the award. Gunn is competing at Louisville and Miles is playing at Edinboro.
All six nominees will attend a pancake breakfast on Dec. 4 at Longue Vue Club in Penn Hills. The breakfast commemorates Fralic’s knack for ‘pancake’ blocks on the opposition. The winner will take home a sculpture of Fralic. Thomas Jefferson’s Logan Danielson won the inaugural award and Pine-Richland’s Miguel Jackson claimed the award last year.
