The Union High football team made history on Friday at Acrisure Stadium.
For the first time since 1973, the 10th-seeded Scotties returned to the WPIAL championships. Union secured gold in impressive fashion after going unanswered against the No. 1 ranked Bishop Canevin, 26-0, to win the WPIAL Class 1A crown.
It’s the second WPIAL football championship for Union. The first came in 1959, when the Scotties shared the crown with Avonworth.
“It’s a credit to the kids,” Union coach Kim Niedbala said of the victory. “I’ve always said whatever you put into it they’re going to take out. They bought into it from summer workouts in the first week of June — eight weeks of that. We really didn’t know who we were as a team until after we really put the pads on in scrimmage and you actually play the game. It was a work in progress but listen, we got lucky, stayed healthy and these guys bought in and we kind of peaked at the right time.”
For their efforts, the Union football team was named Lawrence County Athlete of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
The Scotties (11-3) will square off against District 9 champion Port Allegany (12-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at PennWest Clarion University in the PIAA Class 1A semifinals.
Union’s Braylon Thomas struck first in the first quarter with a 6-yard dive into the end zone against Bishop Canevin.
In the third quarter, the Scotties got the momentum rolling with Thomas running the ball into the end zone on a 38-yard dash. Matthew Stanley would strip the ball from Bishop Canevin in the third for a 32-yard recovery touchdown.
Union’s Mike Gunn would grab the last touchdown of the game in the third quarter after a 59-yard interception return.
Union was the lowest-seeded team in over a decade to reach the WPIAL championship.
“I don’t think we talked about that at all,” Niedbala said on being the underdog in the game. “We knew who we were, we went to practice every day and we were going to come out and play. Whether we won or we lost we were going to give it our all and I think that’s what we did.”
For Niedbala, this was his first year coaching Union after being hired as the varsity football head coach and athletic director in April. Niedbala previously coached Mount Lebanon as an assistant coach and defensive coordinator under Bob Palko.
The Scotties held possession of the ball for 17 minutes and 22 seconds in the first half, while the Crusaders had possession for around less than seven minutes.
“That was kind of the game plan also going in. Obviously, when we talk about their explosive offense the best way (to deal with it) is to keep them off the field,” Niedbala said. “We were able to mix it with both the run and the pass and turn enough first downs to keep them off of the field.”
Union only posted one touchdown from Thomas in the first half but come the third quarter the Scotties were firing on all cylinders.
“We talked about it at halftime. We had the lead, but we wanted to make sure we came out strong,” Niedbala said. “We didn’t score a lot offensively but we were able to control the football I think and drive the field. That was a huge part of the game.”
Niedbala talked about his defense being able to prevent the Crusaders from making big plays.
“They’re so explosive. They have so many different athletes,” Niedbala said. “We had to try and keep the ball in front of us and we had to be able to press their quarterback. I think we did that fairly well today. That was the main thing, keep the ball in front of us and prevent the big play.”
