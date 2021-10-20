It's a make-or-break week for many high school football teams around Lawrence County.
Teams are jockeying for playoff position, bidding for a piece of a league championship, or trying elevate themselves into playoff contention. For WPIAL teams, there are just two regular season games remaining. District 10's regular season comes to a close this week.
Seven games highlight this week's slate. All of which are conference battles and they will be held at 7 p.m. Friday.
Only one team — Ellwood City Lincoln — is eliminated from playoff contention.
CHARTIERS VALLEY (1-2, 4-4) AT NEW CASTLE (2-1, 5-3)
This is a WPIAL Class 4A Parkway Conference matchup.
The Red Hurricane bolstered its playoff hopes last week with a come-from-behind 22-21 road win over Blackhawk. New Castle scored a touchdown on a 3-yard run by quarterback Chris Hood with 44 seconds left. The 'Canes elected to go for two and the lead. Hood's two-point conversion pass was completed to Matayo Savage and New Castle hung on for the win.
The 'Canes can lock up a playoff berth by winning their final two games, or capturing one victory and getting help.
Hood paces New Castle's offense, rushing for 611 yards on 101 attempts. He is 53 of 110 through the air for 668 yards with four touchdowns and seven interceptions.
The Colts won last year's battle, 46-20.
LAUREL (5-0, 8-0) AT ELLWOOD CITY (0-5, 0-6)
This is a WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference battle.
The Spartans are in the driver's seat in the conference. Laurel can secure at least a share of the conference championship with one more win and the league title outright by winning out.
Luke McCoy is within striking distance of two more school records. McCoy can set the program standard for season rushing yards and career rushing yards. Earlier this year, he broke the school's all-time mark for career touchdowns and career scoring.
McCoy leads the county in rushing with 1,331 yards on 102 carries. He has a county-best 24 touchdowns as well.
The Wolverines have lost 23 games in a row. They have been shut out four times and scored 20 total points on the year.
BEAVER FALLS (4-1, 4-3) AT NESHANNOCK (4-1, 7-1)
This is a WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference contest.
The Lancers can lock up at least a share of the conference crown by winning their last two games. Neshanock can clinch second place with a win over the Tigers.
Beaver Falls could clinch at least second place with a victory over Neshannock. The Tigers also remain alive for a piece of the conference championship. They need to win their final two games combined with a Laurel loss.
Peyton Weaver leads the Lancers' ground attack with 658 rushing yards on 72 attempts. He has 12 scores as well. Quarterback Kurt Sommerfeld returned to Neshannock's lineup last week following an injury.
Beaver Falls started the season 0-3. The Lancers have surpassed the 40-point mark in six of their eight matchups. Neshannock also has won four consecutive games.
This is just the second meeting between the schools on the gridiron. Last year, the Tigers erased a 20-16 halftime deficit to forge a 46-27 victory.
UNION (1-4, 3-5) AT BURGETTSTOWN (1-4, 3-4)
This is a WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference tilt.
Both teams are still clinging to postseason life. They need to win out and get some help.
The Scotties have lost four games in a row. They have held second-half leads in all four games.
Union quarterback Tyler Staub is 60 of 125 for 961 yards with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
MOHAWK (3-2, 4-4) AT FREEDOM (2-3, 3-5)
This is a WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference clash
Warriors quarterback J.C. Voss is expected back after missing the last two games because of COVID. Voss is 73 of 135 through the air for 938 yards with eight scores and four interceptions.
Mohawk will clinch a playoff berth with one more victory. Freedom can sew up a spot with a win and some help, or by winning their final two tilts.
The Warriors have lost two games in a row by a combined count of 95-16.
ROCHESTER (3-2, 5-2) AT SHENANGO (3-2, 3-4)
This is a WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference matchup.
The playoff scenario is simple for both teams — win and qualify for the postseason.
The Rams are coached by Shenango graduate Gene Matsook.
The Wildcats, winners of three straight, picked up a key 14-7 road win over Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (3-2, 5-2) last Saturday. Aaron Martin scored both of Shenango's touchdowns.
C.J. Miller has rushed for 556 yards on 105 carries with six touchdowns to lead the Wildcats.
Rochester is 16-2 all-time against Shenango. The Wildcats' wins over the Rams came in 2014 and 2015.
WILMINGTON (5-1, 5-2) AT MERCER (2-4, 3-4)
This is a District 10, Region 1-2A battle.
This is the regular season finale for both schools.
The Greyhounds' Luke Edwards has amassed 685 rushing yards on 81 carries with 15 scores.
