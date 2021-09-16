A full slate of high school football games are on the docket this week around Lawrence County.
This week marks the first time all season that all eight teams will be on the field and competing in a regular season game. There are seven games total, one of which is set for Saturday.
Conference play makes its debut this year as well. Seven of the eight schools will be involved in a conference or region matchups. New Castle is the lone squad competing in a nonconference tilt.
Following is a closer look at each matchup:
SUMMIT ACADEMY (0-3) AT NEW CASTLE (2-1), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
The WPIAL Class 4A Red Hurricane has won two consecutive games and is building momentum toward a road showdown next week against Class 3A power Central Valley. The contest against the Class 2A Knights is nonsection.
'Canes quarterback Chris Hood has rushed for 298 yards on 34 carries and five touchdowns. He has thrown for 334 yards on 28-of-53 passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
New Castle coach Joe Cowart won his 50th game as the program's coach last week in a 40-14 decision over Mars. Cowart is in his 10th season at the helm.
The 'Canes will be honoring the 1970 team prior to the game. The team won the Midwestern Athletic Conference championship and finished 10-0.
ROCHESTER (2-0) AT UNION (2-1), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is the WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference opener for both schools.
The Scotties came into last week's matchup at Neshannock rolling. They were averaging 40 points a game, but managed just six in a 40-6 setback.
Tyler Staub is 17 of 39 through the air for 327 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.
Rochester leads the series 25-4, including the first 21. Since then, the teams have split the last eight. Union owns wins over the Rams in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2019.
NEW BRIGHTON (1-2) AT ELLWOOD CITY LINCOLN (0-1), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is the Midwestern Conference opener for both schools.
The Wolverines' game last week was canceled against Shenango because of COVID in the Wolverines' program. Ellwood City has lost 18 straight games dating back to its last win — a 34-26 triple-overtime decision over Brentwood in the 2018 season finale.
The Lions have won seven straight against Ellwood City, including a 6-0 victory last year.
BEAVER FALLS (0-2) AT LAUREL (0-3), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is the Class 2A Midwestern opener for both teams.
The Spartans' Luke McCoy leads the county in rushing with 471 yards on 37 carries with a county-best eight touchdowns. Last week in Laurel's 35-6 win over Ambridge, McCoy set the program's all-time scoring record of 252 points. He broke the old mark of 246 set by Dylan Jones (2009-2011). He also tied Jones' all-time touchdown mark of 40.
Beaver Falls is the defending conference champion, owning a 29-14 decision over the Spartans on the Tigers' home field. It was the first of two losses in the regular season, the second came at home to Freedom (14-7).
Nick Nardone, an Ellwood City graduate, is the Beaver Falls head coach. The Tigers own a 10-1 mark against Laurel, including 10 straight in the series. Laurel's lone win came in 1990, a 10-6 verdict.
NESHANNOCK (3-0) AT MOHAWK (1-2), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is the Class Class 2A Midwestern opener for each school.
The Lancers rolled to a 40-6 win over Union last week. The Warriors are coming off a 34-3 setback to Rochester.
Cam'Ron Owens leads Neshannock with 320 rushing yards on 56 carries with four touchdowns. The Lancers are outscoring their opponents, 109-14.
Mohawk's J.C. Voss is 23-of-52 passing for 292 yards with three touchdowns and a pair of interceptions.
The Lancers have won the last three meetings against the Warriors. Mohawk's last win over Neshannock came in 2007, 24-12.
SHENANGO (0-2) AT FORT CHERRY (2-1), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is the Class 1A Big Seven opener for both schools.
The Wildcats were idle last week when their scheduled game against Ellwood City was canceled because of COVID in the Wolverines' program.
C.J.Miller has rushed for 153 yards on 42 carries and two touchdowns for Shenango.
WILMINGTON (1-1) AT GREENVILLE (1-2), 7 P.M. SATURDAY
The Greyhounds had their 23-game regular season winning streak stopped last week by Liberty-Benton (Ohio), 35-14.
Wilmington has won nine straight games against the Trojans. Greenville's last win over the Greyhounds came in 2013, 41-21.
Luke Edwards paces the Greyounds' ground game, rolling up 255 yards on 24 attempts with four touchdowns.
