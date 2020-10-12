Follow along with all the action with the New Castle News sports department on Twitter at twitter.com/ncnewssports. This space will be updated with final scores when they become available.
Mohawk at Laurel, 7 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Shenango, 7 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Union, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.
New Brighton at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Sharpsville, 7 p.m.
Blackhawk at New Castle, postponed
