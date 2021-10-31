The second season begins Friday for six county football teams.
The WPIAL playoffs get underway for New Castle, Laurel, Mohawk, Neshannock and Shenango, while Wilmington opens defense of its District 10 title.
Laurel is in the midst of one of its finest years. The Spartans beat Neshannock, 35-6, to finish the regular season with a 10-0 mark — the program’s first unbeaten regular-season run in 44 years. The finish was enough to earn Laurel, the Midwestern Conference champ, the WPIAL’s No. 3 seed for the Class 2A tournament. The Spartans welcome No. 14 McGuffey (5-5) on Friday.
With record-setting senior running back Luke McCoy leading the way, Laurel boasts the top scoring offense in Class 2A at 43.2 points per game. The Spartans’ defense ranks third at 8.1 ppg. The team has scored at least 35 points in nine of its games. It was held under that mark in a 21-13 win over Shenango in Week 2.
“I think we’ve got to just keep focusing on getting better,” Laurel coach Brian Cooper said. “I think we have a lot of things that are going to make it tough on opponents. We’ve got to get rid of the mistakes and just let the chips fall where they may at this point. If we focus on those aspects of the game and clean some things up, I think we’re tough to beat.”
Also in Class 2A, Mohawk (5-5) stumbled down the stretch. The Warriors won their first three Midwestern Conference games, but dropped the next three as various players missed time due to COVID-19 protocols. The team snapped the skid with a 33-7 win over Ellwood City Lincoln and finished tied with Neshannock for third place. Mohawk was given the No. 10 seed and a trip to No. 7 Chartiers-Houston (7-1)
“Looking at them on tape, they are a solid football team. They have been pretty consistent all year,” Mohawk coach Tim McCutcheon said. “We are 100 percent. We had a couple guys sit out our last game due to COVID protocols, but we head into the playoffs completely healthy and ready to go.”
Neshannock (7-3) was given the No. 11 seed and a game against Serra Catholic (10-1) at Norwin. The Lancers were in a position to challenge for a Midwestern Conference title, but slipped to the Midwestern Conference’s fourth seed as it closed the season with losses to Beaver Falls and Laurel and finished tied for third with Mohawk. The Warriors got the conference’s No. 3 seed because it beat Neshannock, 15-7.
“We’ll be ready to go,” Neshannock coach Fred Mozzocio said. “You never know. When you get to the dance, anything can happen. Our guys will be ready.”
New Castle split its first two WPIAL Class 4A Parkway Conference games, but used rallies to post close wins over Blackhawk (22-21) and Chartiers Valley (28-21) in order to have a shot at the Parkway title. The Red Hurricane needed to beat juggernaut Aliquippa to grab a share of the crown, but the Quips cruised to a 63-6 win to close out another title. The loss, coupled with Beaver’s win over Blackhawk, knocked New Castle (6-4) down to third place in the Parkway. The ’Canes were given the No. 9 seed and a trip to Highlands (7-3).
“These kids have earned the right to be in the conversation with the top teams in Class 4A and we fell violently short against Aliquippa,” New Castle coach Joe Cowart said. “This group of guys has shown a lot of resolve to be able to bounce back from bad performances earlier in the year and we fully expect to do that this week.”
In Class 1A, Shenango (3-6) overcame an 0-2 start in Big Seven Conference play to produce wins over Burgettstown, Northgate and OLSH. The team faltered down the stretch and closed the regular season with setbacks to Rochester and Union. Nevertheless, the Wildcats got the fourth of the conference’s five playoff berths. Shenango was given the No. 11 seed and visits No. 6 Carmichaels (8-2)
“You just hope to make it to the playoffs and we were fortunate enough to do that. We didn’t go in the way we wanted to, limping literally and figuratively with some injuries at the end,” Shenango coach Jimmy Graham said. “Carmichaels is a very good team. Right now, though, everyone is 0-0 and trying to battle for the same thing. We’ll prepare like we do every week and give 100 percent effort and see what happens.”
Wilmington (6-2) begins defense of its D-10, Class 2A title Friday against Northwestern (7-0) at Edinboro University. The Greyhounds have won the past five D-10 crowns and played for three of the last four PIAA championships. However, the team enters this postseason as the D-10’s No. 3 seed against the second-seeded Wildcats.
“Anytime you get into the playoffs, it marks a special point in a team’s season. We’re certainly very excited for the opportunity to compete in the playoffs,” Wilmington coach Brandon Phillian said. “It becomes one-week Super Bowls form here on out. The mindset changes and it’s either win or go home. Northwestern is a great opponent. They have had a fantastic season. We know they will present a great challenge and a great opportunity for us.”
