Laurel and Union have met on the gridiron many times throughout many decades.
However, Friday’s contest may have the highest stakes yet as the foes are set to do battle at 7 p.m. in the WPIAL Class 1A quarterfinals at Shenango’s Glenn “Pop” Johnston Stadium.
In the first-ever meeting of Lawrence County football teams in the WPIAL tournament, the winner moves on to the semifinals. The other team hands in its uniforms.
“It seems a little shocking two county teams haven’t played each other in the playoffs in the past,” said Rob Nogay, a 1992 Union graduate and current high school principal. “It should be a great environment and atmosphere all around. It should be exciting. It should be a good game.”
The teams met for the first time this fall on Sept. 23 in a Big Seven instant classic. The Spartans rallied twice in the fourth quarter and edged the Scotties in overtime, 28-22.
“It was like two heavyweight fighters — everyone was throwing their best punches and everyone was still standing. It was a good game,” said Mark Stanley, a 1984 Union graduate, current Scotties boys basketball coach and father of Union senior players Matt and Mark Stanley. “Those two teams were competing and getting after it. Afterward, they shook hands. Really, it was a good game to watch from both sides. It was a fun game to see.”
The first game between the schools took place in 1963 and finished in a 13-13 tie. Laurel leads the all-time series, 33-15-1.
It was especially nice for Laurel (9-1), which used the triumph as a springboard to run the table (6-0) in the Big Seven Conference. The Spartans look forward to another battle with Union (8-3), which finished third in the standings at 4-2.
“Any time the county teams are playing each other, it’s a huge rivalry. It means a lot to the county. This year is no different,” Laurel coach Brian Cooper said. “The first game going into overtime makes this game that much more interesting.”
First-year Union coach Kim Niedbala is a relative newcomer to the rivalry. He has coached in just one matchup between the schools, which was the regular season meeting.
“They’re both Lawrence County teams and any time the teams play, it’s always a rivalry,” Niedbala said.
This year’s meetings are the first for the programs since 2019. Enrollment figures bumped Laurel up to Class 2A the past two seasons, but it moved back down to Class 1A in the most-recent enrollment cycle.
Laurel-Union games used to be annual occurrences when both teams — as well as most of the other Lawrence County schools of similar enrollment — were part of the old Tri-County North Conference. That dissolved in the 1990s, but made a comeback from 2002-07.
George Miles remembers those old encounters well. He was Laurel’s head coach for 32 years and won 212 games. He retired after the 2003 season, but is a Spartans assistant coach.
“When I started coaching in 1972, we played them every year except when enrollment pushed us up to Double-A and Union was in Single-A. It was always a battle,” he said. “Union always has a lot of good athletes. Sometimes, they don’t have the numbers of kids, but they always have really great athletes.
“This year, the first game we had with them that went into overtime, it’s probably as tough a game as we’ve had all year. It’s always been that way. It’s a real tribute to Union. For such a very small school to have such a great football team is a real tribute to them. They have a great team. I know it’ll be a battle. They are very physical and they have some good athletes there in the skilled positions. I’ve seen a lot of old names from over the years, like the Stanleys now. There’s some of that same bloodline that was there years ago.”
Jerry Holzhauser was a Miles assistant for 28 years. He took over as Laurel’s head coach in 2004 and held the position for nine years and he remembers those annual battles. He’s been a Shenango assistant for the past four seasons.
“It’s always been a hard-fought game. All the ones I can remember throughout the ages — since 1976. There was a lot of talent on both sides of the field and some great coaching. This year was a great game as well,” he said. “This playoff game is another special event for the people in Lawrence County. I assume there will be a great crowd.”
Holzhauser coached against both teams this fall for the Wildcats.
“Coaching at Laurel, you never counted Union out clear to the end of the game. They always have such great, talented players. Over the years, their numbers have been up and down. This year, I think they really have a great team,” he said. “Laurel is strong with their running game and they can throw. Their defense is very stout.
“This is a very balanced contest. It’ll be exciting to watch. I don’t know who has the edge, really,” he continued. “Laurel is very strong up front. They have very good linebackers. Their secondary — they play good, fundamental defense. Union, on the other hand, they are so fast and explosive defensively. You have to account for everybody on that side of the ball. When the ball is in the air, they have the people who can get it. Their skill is exceptional, I think.”
The intensity should be high Friday, just like it’s been over the years.
“One of the things that was nice when we played, we had a Tri-County schedule, so we played most of the local teams. We had a big crowd every game and you knew the guys you were going up against. That seemed to provide a little motivation,” Nogay said. “You know when you’re playing Laurel that you were going to get an aggressive, smash-mouth football game.”
Stanley agrees: “The one thing I will say about Laurel — they always brought it. My senior year, I think we won, 12-0. But, I remember after that game being really beat up.”
While the forecast calls for rain Friday, the game should be a hot ticket around the county.
“You can’t beat the atmosphere of something like that. It’s going to be a big night,” Stanley said. “I know Neshannock is playing at home, too, but you’re going to have people wanting to go see Laurel and Union just because they’re in the county, in addition to their regular fans. That’s the atmosphere we played in every week when we played local teams. It was like that in the gyms, too, when we played locally. That’s what I miss about the old sections and the crowds they drew.”
“The people in both those communities love football. It’s a small-school atmosphere and everybody rallies around the sports,” Holzhauser added. “For Union, whether it’s football, basketball, baseball or whatever — their fans are there. I have gone to a lot of their contests and watched them play in various games over the years. From being at Laurel for so long, I know what their fans are like and how much they enjoy seeing those teams.
“It’d be nice to see the fans three or four people deep on the fence like it was in the 1970s. That could happen Friday night.”
The matchup could be another nailbiter, too.
“Our kids had a taste of it and they are fired up. They want another chance and I am sure Laurel wants to go out and prove they can win again,” Stanley said. “Both teams know it’s not going to be easy. It could come down to turnovers — you just never know. I just hope it’s as good a game as last time.”
