The grass surface at Spartan Stadium was lush and green Friday night.
It showed no signs of the wear it absorbed from Luke McCoy and his Laurel teammates running all over it the past four seasons.
The field seems destined to take another beating this fall, however, as the Spartans blew past New Brighton, 63-7, in a Week 0 tilt at the Leonard S. Rich Athletic Complex.
Laurel (1-0) racked up 254 yards of offense alone in the first half en route to the easy win.
“There were a lot of guys that stepped up and played well. It was a hard game to prepare for because you weren’t exactly sure what they were going to do,” Laurel coach Brian Cooper said. “The kids executed the offense well. Defensively, you can’t ask for much more effort. It was a great all-around game and lot of people contributed to it. Even the young kids who got in there were able to move the ball and that’s hard to do this time of year. I am happy all around.”
The Spartans, with a new-look offense, had little trouble moving the ball against the Lions (0-1). Four different players reached the end zone in the first half, with quarterback Chase Tinstman scoring three times.
“I think we have a lot of talent there that we can try to put the defense in a bind,” Cooper said. “We wanted to show that and I think mission accomplished on that end.”
Laurel had six players rush for more than 25 yards. Ben Hennon had 51, while Tinstman added 31 and Landon Smith and Colin Bartley both had 25 in the first half. Reserves played the end of the second quarter and the final two frames. Nathan Hill picked up 63 yards and Luca Santini added 41. The squad tied a program single-game record for most points scored. The Spartans tallied 63 points in a 63-20 triumph against Summit Academy in 2014.
“We lost our leading passer, rusher and receiver and everyone thought we might struggle, but we proved that we won’t. We want to show them what we have,” Smith said. “Our line really stepped up and dominated both sides of the ball.”
“I felt like we played well together. It wasn’t like we had a couple stars here and there; we were all playing as a team,” Laurel senior lineman Ryan DiMuccio said. “It’s hard when you lose kids like Luke McCoy and others. But, I don’t think we’re going to let that stop us. We’re going to keep on going and do what we can do.”
Defensively, the Spartans were strong, too. Laurel caged the Lions for seven yards of total offense in the first half. The Spartans did not allow a first down until the reserves took over in the second half.
“That feels great,” DiMucci said. “It felt good coming to the sidelines and hearing our linebackers say they were bored and it felt like it was a practice because our line was just mopping up. It was good.”
Special teams were solid as well. DiMuccio blocked a punt and kicker Zane Boughter tied a program record with nine PAT boots in the fray. Noah Wertz converted nine in the 2014 win over Summit Academy as well.
“It’s a pretty big confidence booster to put everything together in this first game and get a feel for your team and what you can do,” DiMuccio said.
Laurel returns to action next Friday at Neshannock (1-0).
“We have a big one next week and we have to get better,” Cooper said. “We’re happy, but we’re not satisfied. The kids are working hard, but next week is going to pose a big challenge as well.”
