PITTSBURGH — The defense continues to shine for the Laurel High football team.
The Spartans picked up their third consecutive shutout with a 57-0 WPIAL Big Seven Conference road win over Bishop Canevin on Saturday night.
Laurel (2-0 conference, 3-0 overall) shares first place with Sto-Rox (2-0, 3-0).
The Spartans also own wins over Mohawk (21-0) and Rochester (42-0). They allowed just 73 total yards against Bishop Canevin.
“We’ve been playing great defense all year,” Laurel coach Brian Cooper said. “It’s been a point of emphasis for us.
“In order to be a great team, you have to have great defense. The kids are playing well.
“We’re good up front. The linebackers are solid. We’re playing really good in the secondary.”
The Spartans led 21-0 after the first quarter and 49-0 at the half. Laurel’s junior varsity team played the entire second half and finished off the shutout.
The Crusaders (0-1, 0-3) threatened late, marching deep into Laurel territory. But the hosts were kept off the scoreboard.
“What a job they did,” Cooper said. “To be able to keep them out of the end zone, for them to step in and do that is gaining just a bunch of great experience for them.”
Dom Wade led the Spartans with 104 yards rushing on eight carries and two touchdowns. Cameron Smith was next with 96 yards on the ground on five carries and a score.
Kobe DeRosa also scored two touchdowns for Laurel, rushing for 80 yards on seven carries. Colin Bartley added the other touchdown for the winners.
“Dom Wade has always been a great runner,” Cooper said. “Dom stepped up in a big way for us. He showed his ability to do a bunch of different things.
“The line dominated (Saturday) night and gave us great holes to run through. Every part of our game has been working. That says a lot to the guys up front. We’ve been throwing it well, too.”
The Spartans’ Will Shaffer threw two touchdown passes, one each to Dylan Aquaro and Cam Caldararo.
Laurel returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Friday when it hosts California (3-0) in nonconference action. The game starts at 7:30 because it’s community tailgate night at Laurel.
“They’re a good football team,” Cooper said of California. “It’s another challenge for the defense.
“The biggest push forward is to just keep getting better. We can’t be satisfied with where at.”
