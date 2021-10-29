Laurel High’s football team wrapped up a regular season to remember Friday night.
The Spartans captured the outright WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference championship and improved to 10-0 on the season with a 35-6 victory over backyard rival Neshannock at Spartan Stadium.
It’s the first undefeated regular season for Laurel in 44 years.
“I just told the kids they made history,” said Laurel coach Brian Cooper, whose team finished 7-0 in the MAC. “It’s not easy to go undefeated in our league because it’s so tough. They stayed focused on the task at hand, and I think the results speak volumes of the effort they’ve been putting in all year and the talent they have. We’re going to enjoy the weekend, but Monday we’ve got to reset and do it all over again.”
The Lancers finished in third place in the conference with a 4-3 mark. Neshannock is now 7-3 overall.
“It’s definitely not over,” Neshannock coach Fred Mozzocio said. “We’ll be ready next week to play a playoff game. We just played undisciplined football tonight.”
After being forced to punt on its initial possession of the game, Laurel cranked up the offense on its second.
The Spartans put together an eight-play, 40-yard drive that was capped when quarterback Kobe DeRosa scored on an 18-yard run. Zane Boughter added his first of five PAT kicks to give the hosts a 7-0 lead with 4:13 remaining in the opening stanza.
Laurel got the ball back three plays later, as Cam Caldaro forced a fumble that was recovered by Coltin Hill at the Lancers 31.
“We fly to the football and we’ve got guys at the linebacker position that fly all over the field,” Cooper said. “Our line has played solid all year long to allow those guys to make things happen.”
DeRosa then hit Mike Pasquarello in stride for a 31-yard TD pass to give the Spartans a 14-0 lead with 1:43 to go in the first quarter.
Neshannock thought it had cut the deficit in half with 5:26 remaining before the half, as Braden Huff scooped up a DeRosa fumble at the Neshannock 2 and returned it 98 yards. The play, however, was called back due to an illegal block on the return, negating the touchdown.
“It would have been 14-7,” Mozzocio said. “Our guy was 20 yards ahead, and they called us for something. I didn’t see it, but we can’t do that kind of stuff. Those are the types of things that cost us tonight.”
The Spartans added three scores in the final 3:46 of the first half, on a pair of Luke McCoy touchdown runs (56 and 5 yards), and a 58-yard scoring scamper by DeRosa.
DeRosa and McCoy provided a 1-2 punch out of the backfield for the Spartans, as DeRosa led all rushers in the game with 136 yards on 13 carries and McCoy added 91 yards on 14 totes.
“McCoy just runs with great power and when you see him in person you see how shifty he is,” Mozzocio said. “But he’s thick so it’s hard to get your arms around him. You have to gang tackle him or else it’s bye bye. It’s the same with the quarterback. Laurel’s a well-disciplined, well-coached football team.”
With the running clock in effect the entire second half, the Lancers got on the scoreboard with 2:40 remaining in the third quarter when quarterback Kurt Sommerfeld connected with Aidan Shaffer on a 2-yard TD pass.
“The kids played well in the second half, but we’re here to win football games, not moral victories,” Mozzocio said. “The kids know that.”
Laurel celebrated senior recognition night prior to the game, honoring the eight seniors on the 2021 Spartans squad.
“They’re special,” Cooper said. “They’ve been through a lot. I’m just proud of them. They’ve put in the work and have really believed in themselves.”
Both teams will find out their postseason foes Saturday when the WPIAL holds its virtual playoff pairings meeting.
“It gives us time to prepare,” Cooper said. “They used to do it on Monday night and it was just a killer to try to prepare for a Friday night game. You don’t get the film until late Monday night. I think it’s a smart thing to do. There were a few good things that came out of COVID, and I think that was one of them. I think the WPIAL saw the advantage in doing it that way. With technology the way it is, to me it just makes a lot of sense to do it on Saturday night.”
