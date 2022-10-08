PITTSBURGH — The Laurel High football team remained undefeated in conference play after having a successful showing against Northgate on Friday.
Laurel cruised to a 58-14 WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference victory over the Flames.
Laurel went unanswered in the first quarter with Landon Smith striking first in the end zone from a 10-yard pass by Chase Tinstman. Tinstman was 5 for 6 for a total of 93 yards in the game.
Smith found his way into the end zone again on a 10-yard run in the first. Smith posted a total of 74 rushing yards for the Spartans (3-0 conference, 5-1 overall).
Ben Hennon scored the last touchdown of the first quarter after a 67-yard run. Hennon produced 106 rushing yards for Laurel.
The Spartans continued to rack up points against Northgate (1-3, 3-4) in the second quarter.
Laurel’s Lucas Davis scored a touchdown off of a 20-yard pass from Tinstman and Smith followed that up with a 6-yard run into the end zone in the second quarter.
Northgate scored its first touchdown in the second quarter after Lewis Clark received a 58-yard pass from Austin Mitchell. Laurel responded in the second with Tinstman passing a 32- and 21- yard touchdown to Carter Haney and Davis, respectively.
Smith had a 20-yard run for the final touchdown of the first half to enter halftime with Laurel leading, 52-6.
Northgate secured the lone touchdown of the third quarter after Sonteon Layne broke into the endzone on a one-yard run.
Laurel’s J.J. McBride grabbed Laurel’s final touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter after a four-yard run.
Laurel posted a total of 240 rushing yards to Northgate’s 96.
The Spartans will host South Side Beaver at 7 p.m. Friday.
