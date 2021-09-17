Laurel’s special teams were special Friday night.
So was Luke McCoy.
The senior continued his ground assault against Beaver Falls as the Spartans posted a key 39-21 home win over the Tigers to open WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference play.
McCoy picked up 184 yards and two touchdowns on the ground with just 12 carries.
“It was a great team win,” he said. “We came together as a team and it’s always good beating Beaver Falls.”
Running behind linemen Aidan Collins, Ryan DiMuccio, Sam Arblaster, Cam Caldararo and Coltin Hill, the senior pushed his season totals to 655 yards on 49 carries for a ridiculous 13.4 average per tote.
“We’ve been doing a great job all year,” McCoy said. “Our line has been stepping it up.”
While McCoy was not contained on offense, his biggest play came on special teams. After a Laurel fumble deep in its own territory allowed the Tigers (0-1 conference, 0-3 overall), to score and go up, 21-10 with 7:56 left in the third quarter, McCoy returned the ensuing kickoff 75 yards for a score.
“You could see in their eyes they were ticked — they didn’t put their heads down, they were ticked and they wanted it,” Laurel coach Brian Cooper said. “They played their butts off in the second half.”
It was all Spartans from that point.
“Once we had the momentum, it was game over from there,” McCoy said. “We just kept building and building from there.”
Laurel (1-0, 4-0) erupted for 22 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.
The big plays came when Kobe DeRosa took a quarterback sneak 57 yards to the end zone and McCoy added another dagger with a 48-yard scoring jaunt on a sweep to the left.
“Luke is so fast and he has that power to go with it. You can one-arm him, but you’re not bringing him down. He is able to use that explosiveness to break off tackles. Once he gets in the open, he smells that end zone,” Cooper said. “Kobe showed what he is capable of tonight, too. They make a nice one-two combination back there.”
Special teams were the difference. Kicker Zane Boughter booted a 26-yard field goal to open the scoring and Michael Pasquarello had two long punt returns to set up the Spartans deep in Tigers territory. Laurel cashed in for touchdowns after both.
“It’s a whole-team effort. This team has a lot of talent on it. Luke gets the spotlight a lot, but they are all playing well,” Cooper said. “Michael has great speed as well. I sure wouldn’t want to pick who I am kicking off to out of Luke, Kobe and Mike because they all have breakaway speed. Each of them looks to make big plays and be explosive and they did it at different times.”
McCoy’s three touchdowns gave him the program career record with 43.
