Come-from-behind wins are good.
But, Laurel would prefer some regular, old victories.
For the second week in a row, the Spartans overcame a deficit in the second half. Last week, it was in a 28-22 overtime win at Union. Friday night, it came in a 30-21 home triumph over Rochester in a WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference battle.
“That’s two weeks in a row the kids persevered in the second half and battled. I wish we didn’t have to come from behind, but they came together in the second half,” Laurel coach Brian Cooper said. “I’d like to see it for four quarters instead of just a half. But, I’ll take this one.”
Laurel (2-0 conference, 4-1 overall) started off in the right direction. The Spartans scored on their first possession when they marched 65 yards. Landon Smith capped the drive with a 15-yard touchdown run and a 6-0 lead.
However, Laurel’s offense sputtered for most of the first half. That allowed the Rams (2-1, 3-2) to gain some traction.
The guests took a 7-6 lead four seconds into the second quarter. After Laurel was stopped on its next possession and punted, Rochester marched right back for another score and a 13-6 edge with 4:36 left in the first half.
Disaster struck for the Spartans on the ensuing possession. A snap sailed over quarterback Chase Tinstman’s head deep in their own territory and the Rams pounced on the ball. Five plays later, the guests cashed in for a touchdown and 21-6 advantage with 2:29 left on the clock.
Laurel got some life when, two plays later, Tinstman hit a streaking Colin Bartley in stride for a 64-yard scoring strike to cut the deficit to 26-12.
The Spartans kept the momentum in the third quarter as their defense shut down Rochester, which was playing without starting quarterback Parker Lyons, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in last week’s win over Shenango.
Laban Barker provided another spark as he blocked a Rochester punt and recovered the ball at the Rams’ 6. One play later, Smith ran the ball into the end zone to trim the deficit to 21-19 with 5:50 left in the third.
“It was great. I have to give credit to George Michaels. He is the one who told me to go, go, go and get that block. I went and it just happened,” Barker said. “It felt good and I am glad it helped move the team forward and we were able to get the win.”
After Rochester punted on its ensuing possession, Laurel put together a 70-yard drive for the go-ahead score. Tinstman passed to Bartley for 46 of those yards on another big aerial play. Smith cashed in from the 10 and Bartley added the conversion run for a 27-21 lead with 2:23 remaining in the third.
“It was a great team win. We struggled in the first half and probably got on each other too much. But, we came together as a family and really pulled it out,” Bartley said. “It was either they wanted it more or we wanted it more and I think we proved that we wanted it more.”
Laurel added some insurance when Zane Boughter kicked a 27-yard field goal with 4:12 to play.
“It started with the defense. The defense made some big plays to get them off the field and gave the offense some opportunities. We were able to hit a couple big passes and get the momentum. Once we got that momentum, the kids didn’t turn back,” Cooper said. “They are a physical football team. They are going to pound you and grind you. In the first half, they won that battle. I thought the second half, that was the difference – we came out and matched that and got the momentum and the win.”
Smith led all rushers with 195 yards on 24 carries. Bartley had two catches for 110 yards.
“Credit to Laurel. They fought back and won. They are a good team, too,” said Rochester coach Gene Matsook, a 1981 Shenango graduate.
“I was proud of my kids tonight. We had kids out with injuries and kids going in and out of the lineup and we still fought to the end. I was proud of them.”
