A quick start helped propel the Laurel High football to a victory Friday night.
The Spartans scored three first-quarter touchdowns and cruised to a 54-9 WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference road win over Mohawk.
The win also punched a postseason ticket for Laurel. The Spartans (5-0 conference, 8-0 overall) lead the conference by a game over Neshannock (4-1, 7-1). The teams will play in the regular season finale on Oct. 29 on Laurel’s home field.
“We just want to get better every week,” Spartans coach Brian Cooper said of staying focused. “We can’t focus on anything in the future except who our next opponent is and how are we getting better from where we are last week.”
Laurel’s Luke McCoy scored two of those three first-quarter touchdowns on runs of 2 and 71 yards. McCoy finished with three total touchdowns and 188 yards on just nine carries. His third score came on a dash of 53 yards.
“He’s just a heck of a threat,” Cooper said of McCoy. “He has great vision. He’s able to bounce and turn that corner. When he does, you’re not going to catch him.”
McCoy leads the county in rushing and scoring. He now has 1,331 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns on the season.
“I feel like my vision was real good today,” McCoy said. “I cut a lot inside and outside. My cutbacks were really good.”
Laurel piled up 420 yards of total offense, including 422 on the ground.
“We have a lot of explosive players and they’re playing well right now,” Cooper said. “There are a bunch of guys who showed they can be big-time threats. It’s not just one guy.
“We have guys that can hurt you with the big play and it definitely showed here tonight. Even with the younger kids, the backups. They’ve been working hard, too, and they’re very explosive, too.”
Kobe DeRosa recorded a 14-yard scoring run and Michael Pasquarello notched a 54-yard touchdown sprint and a 10-yard touchdown for the visitors. Landon Smith had three carries and two of them reached the end zone on runs of 25 and 66 yards.
“We saw the same thing we saw on film. They’re a very good football team,” Mohawk coach Tim McCutcheon said. “They’re explosive and they don’t have too many weaknesses and that showed up tonight.
“Those runners don’t need big seams. Their vision is as good as their speed. If they see a small seam, they hit it. They’re good up front. They do a great job up front. Once those runners get through a hole, it’s a problem for the defense.”
The Warriors (3-2, 4-4) played without starting quarterback J.C. Voss for a second consecutive game because of COVID-19. Voss has thrown for 540 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions.
“We have to put this one behind us. We’ll be glad to get Voss back in the lineup,” McCutcheon said. “He wouldn’t have been enough to help us on this night. But he’s certainly capable of making a game-changing play on both sides of the ball.
“Having him back in our lineup is going to be a big deal and it will do big things for my players. We have guys playing out of position. It will boost the morale of the team knowing that we have everyone back where they need to be.”
McCutcheon said Voss will return to practice Monday.
Mohawk is in good position to secure a playoff berth. The top four teams reach the postseason out of the Midwestern Conference. The Warriors are alone in fourth place.
“We need to go out and finish this schedule strong the next two weeks,” McCutcheon said.
Marc Conti scored on a 2-yard run late in the second quarter for Mohawk, cutting the deficit to 28-7. Pasquarello’s 54-yard scoring run lifted Laurel to a 35-7 advantage at the half and his 10-yard touchdown tote, coupled with Zane Boughter triggered the mercy rule with 6:43 remaining in the third quarter.
Laurel never punted and scored touchdowns on its first eight possessions. The ninth ended in a safety.
“We have great momentum, but we can’t get too big-headed,” McCoy said. “They just couldn’t stop our offense all day. They took long drives, which may have been their game plan. But we just kept scoring on them.”
Laurel returns to action at Ellwood City Lincoln (0-5, 0-6), while Mohawk will visit fifth-place Freedom (2-3, 3-5). Both games are set for 7 p.m. Friday.
