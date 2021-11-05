Not even a slow start could stand in the Laurel High football team’s way Friday night.
The Spartans started a bit sluggish to open the game against McGuffey. But Kobe DeRosa and his Laurel teammates made sure it didn’t last long.
The Spartans spotted the visiting Highlanders an early safety before regrouping to capture a 41-2 WPIAL Class 2A first-round playoff victory.
DeRosa scored three of the team’s six touchdowns on runs.
“I thought it was a great effort,” Spartans coach Brian Cooper said. “We got our backs to the wall where we had some miscues at the beginning of the game.
“They never got down. We kept playing hard and the results showed on the scoreboard. We exploded there.”
Third-seeded Laurel (11-0) advances to the WPIAL quarterfinals and will take on sixth-seeded Serra Catholic on Friday at a time and site to be determined.
The Highlanders (5-6) won the coin toss and deferred. But on the opening kickoff, the guests surprised the Spartans with an onside kick. and McGuffey recovered at its own 48.
“We did our best to get the ball and it took a bad bounce for us,” Cooper said. “That stuff happens. If we get that, it’s a different type of start to the game. At the same time, it didn’t.”
McGuffey methodically marched toward the Laurel goal line. The Highlanders, though, eventually turned the ball over on downs at the hosts 29.
Two plays later, McGuffey scored the game’s first points when a high snap sailed over DeRosa’s head and all he could do was fall on it in the end zone for a safety.
“We talk about adversity all the time,” Cooper said. “We know there’s going to be adversity. We just don’t know what it will be whether it’s an injury or, a call, a turnover, whatever the case may be. We know they will happen.
“But, we have to be able to respond to them and they stay focused as a team. This is a very focused and driven team.”
Said DeRosa, “We struggled at first, but we pulled it together and ran our plays. We may have been a little nervous to start. The snap was really just a miscommunication.”
Luke McCoy put Laurel ahead for good on a 13-yard run in the first quarter. DeRosa added the two-point conversion run for an 8-2 advantage.
Michael Pasquarello picked off a Phillip McCuen pass on the next series and raced 52 yards for a touchdown to put the Spartans up 15-2.
“I thought the defense played great tonight,” Cooper said. “They were swarming to the ball and gang tackling.
“We talk all week about winning the turnover battle and the defense played great. The defense got them off the field and got our offense on the field. We exploded for some big plays.”
McCoy added his second touchdown of the game on a 25-yard scoring dash in the second quarter.
McCoy rushed for 116 yards on nine carries and the two touchdown totes.
DeRosa finished off the Highlanders, scoring the game’s final three touchdowns on runs of 33, 14 and 8 yards. He rolled up a game-high 126 rushing yards on 11 attempts with three scores.
DeRosa’s eight-yard run late in the third quarter initiated the mercy rule.
“Kobe and Luke are playing exceptional right now. They complement each other well,” Cooper said. “You want to take one out of the game and start overloading a side, you have to deal with the other one up the middle. They make a great 1-2 punch and they’re special.”
Laurel’s defense recorded three turnovers, while making six tackles for loss. McGuffey operates out of an unconventional look of a veer and triple option.
“I thought they played great,” Cooper said of his defensive unit. “There were a couple of miscues on some things, but for the most part I thought we shut them down. We took away their main plays and made them do things they didn’t want to do.”
Next week, a pass-happy Serra Catholic squad awaits the Spartans in the quarterfinals.
“We’ll enjoy this one tonight until I wake up (Saturday). Then it’s all Serra Catholic and time to get back to work,” Cooper said.
