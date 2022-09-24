It may have only been the second day of Fall, but Friday night’s football game at Socs Roussos Stadium certainly had a playoff feel to it.
Laurel High rallied twice in the fourth quarter and scored the lone points in overtime to knock off homestanding Union, 28-22, in WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference play.
“For three quarters, things weren’t going our way,” Laurel coach Brian Cooper said. “We were putting ourselves in terrible positions offensively and it took us out of what we wanted to do. After Union scored (early in the fourth quarter) to went back to what we like to do and played a great fourth quarter.
“I was happy with the way the kids reacted and were able to overcome a lot of adversity in the course of the game.”
Following a defensive struggle through the first three quarters, the Scotties (2-1 Big Seven, 3-2 overall) grabbed a 16-7 lead on the first play of the fourth quarter. Braylon Thomas hit Elijah Booker for a 15-yard touchdown pass then ran in the conversion.
Thomas led the Scotties with 107 yards rushing on 30 carries. He also completed 9 of 16 passes for 142 yards and two scores. He was also picked off twice.
The Spartans (1-0, 3-1) quickly responded.
Landon Smith’s 49-yard kickoff return set up Laurel at the Union 34-yard line. On first down, Smith rambled near the goal line, but was just short. Quarterback Chase Tinstman called his own number and went in from a yard out. Zane Boughter added the kick and the Spartans trailed, 16-14, with 11:33 remaining in the game.
“On the kickoff I caught it and the outside was open and made cuts to the center,” Smith said. “I actually thought I was gone. Then on the next play we got it to the 1-yard line.”
Smith led all rushers with 175 yards and two TDs on 15 carries. He also picked off two passes.
Union took the ensuing kickoff and drove 67 yards in 11 plays. Thomas tossed his second TD pass of the game, this one a 13-yarder to Dayne Johnke. The conversion pass failed, but the hosts held a 22-14 advantage with 4:41 to go in the game.
“Hats off to Union,” Cooper said. “They’ve got a great team and great athletes and they played a great game tonight, too.”
Once again Laurel wasted little time in answering. and once again it was Smith who came up big.
On first down following the kick, Smith took the handoff from Tinstman and raced 70 yards for the score. Smith added the conversion run to knot the game a 22-22 with 4:25 remaining.
“Landon is such a threat,” Cooper said. “He gave us the spark we needed.”
After holding the Scotties on fourth down at the Union 40 when Colin Bartley broke up a Thomas pass intended for Maddox Thompson, Laurel had a chance to win it in regulation.
The Spartans drove to the Scotties 1-yard line, but in the waning seconds, Tinstman fumbled into the end zone. The loose ball was recovered by Union to set up the extra period.
“The kids were fired up heading into overtime,” Cooper said. “They thought they scored there in regulation. Fortunately, we had the experience of going to overtime against Neshannock, and they kept their composure. They were determined and they made it happen.”
Laurel won the toss in OT and deferred, giving the Scotties the ball.
Union was unable to find the end zone, as Thomas’ fourth-down pass intended for Thompson was swatted away by Laban Barker.
It took the Spartans three plays to score, as Smith bulled his way into the end zone from a yard out to give Laurel the victory.
“It feels great to get this one,” Smith said. “Going into overtime, we knew we weren’t done. We fought hard and it paid off for us.”
Offense was at a premium in the first three quarters for both teams.
Laurel’s lone score prior to the fourth quarter came with 2:08 remaining in the first quarter when Haney recovered a fumbled punt in the end zone.
Union took an 8-7 lead midway through the second quarter on a Mike Gunn 6-run TD run. Thomas also added the conversion run.
“We didn’t take Union for granted,” Smith said. “It’s great to get this first conference win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.