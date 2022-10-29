The Laurel High football team pitched a shutout against conference rival Shenango on Friday.
The Spartans rolled to a 35-0 WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference victory against the Wildcats.
Laurel’s Landon Smith scored the first touchdown in the first quarter on an 8-yard run. Smith led Laurel in rushing with 138 yards.
Lucas Davis grabbed the second Laurel (6-0 conference, 8-1 overall) touchdown in the first quarter after a 48-yard pass from Chase Tinstman. A two-point conversion pass from Tinstman to Davis ended the first quarter, 14-0.
Tinstman was 11 of 17 for 217 yards. Tinstman grabbed the lone touchdown of the second quarter after a 2-yard dash into the end zone.
Smith posted a 2- and a 33-yard run in the third and fourth quarter, respectively, to end the game.
Laurel posted a total of 379 yards to Shenango’s 111.
Shenango’s (2-4, 2-8) season is over but Laurel will see who it will face in the Class 1A playoffs on Saturday after the postseason pairings are announced.
