The Laurel High football team lived in Serra Catholic’s red zone Friday night.
The Spartans’ season eventually ended in that same area of the field.
Laurel was denied four different times deep in the Eagles’ territory in dropping a 6-0 WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinal-round matchup at home.
“We didn’t capitalize on opportunities we had in the first half,” Spartans coach Brian Cooper said. “We had a bunch of them. We came away with no points.
“A couple of them there were some mistakes that put us behind. A couple of them, you wish you had back. I can’t say enough about this group. They’re winners the whole way through.”
The third-seeded Spartans end the season at 11-1. Sixth-seeded Serra Catholic (12-1) advances to meet second-seeded Sto-Rox on Friday at a time and site to be determined.
The first three opportunities ended on a turnover on downs for Laurel. The final chance came on a third-and-six play with 6.7 seconds left on Serra Catholic’s 9.
Spartans quarterback Kobe DeRosa dropped back and rolled to his right on that play. Jayvon Holt came flying around the backside edge chasing after DeRosa.
Holt finally caught up to DeRosa and dragged him down near the sideline as time expired.
“The defense really stepped up tonight and held them down,” Eagles coach Jose Regus said. “They did great things and made big plays.”
Laurel got its final possession with 2:07 left and just one timeout remaining. The Spartans were starting at their own 7. Twelve plays later, the Spartans were down to the Serra Catholic 9 with just 6.7 ticks to go.
“They believed in themselves and they played together until the end,” Cooper said. “What a drive that was. Unfortunately, it fell a little short at the end.
“Things don’t always go the way you want it to go. At the same time, they battled the whole way and fought hard the whole way.”
The Eagles tallied the game’s lone score on a 4-yard touchdown run by Machai Duetrieulle-Brooks with 7.1 seconds to go in the third quarter.
“We told them at halftime we’re in it,” Regus said. “We’re holding these guys down and keeping them off the scoreboard. We just told them we have to come out and keep them off the scoreboard.”
Laurel held Serra Catholic without a first down in the opening half and just seven yards of total offense. The Spartans rolled up 10 first downs and 159 yards of total offense. There were nine total possessions, Laurel had five of them, including a one-play drive to end the half.
“We’re in a dogfight. We have to be ready to go in the second half and impose our will,” Cooper said of his message to his team at the half.”
The Spartans took the opening kickoff and marched 64 yards in 11 plays before stalling on the Serra Catholic 15. DeRosa’s pass was errant on 4th-and-10 and the Eagles took over.
Laurel forced a punt after just three plays and again was on the move. The Spartans matriculated 43 yards down to the Serra Catholic 2. But, Luke McCoy was stopped for no gain and the visitors once again turned the hosts away.
The Eagles had just three plays again on their next drive before punting, allowing for great field position for the Spartans. Laurel took over on the Serra Catholic 48. The Spartans methodically marched 45 yards in 15 plays to the 3.
On fourth-and-goal, McCoy gained two yards, before being brought down one yard short of the end zone for another turnover on downs.
McCoy led Laurel in rushing with 83 yards on 22 carries. DeRosa delivered 81 yards on 23 attempts.
Just a few plays earlier, Michael Pasquarello had a four-yard touchdown run brought back on a hold.
“I thought we had all the momentum,” Cooper said of going for it deep in Eagles territory. “Our defense was playing great. You take your opportunity with trying to put six on the board there.
“We wish we had it to do over again. But, at the same time, I know we did everything we could. The kids played hard. It was a special year and they have a lot to be proud of. At the end of the day, this will sting for a few days. But, at the same token, it doesn’t diminish what they have accomplished.”
Laurel executed just 16 total plays from scrimmage in the second prior to its final drive.
“Unfortunately, we didn’t have the ball a whole lot in the second half,” Cooper said. “They did a couple things differently than they did in the first half and took those plays away that were working. I thought we adjusted. We just ran out of time there at the end.”
Laurel loses eight players to graduation, including DeRosa, McCoy and Pasquarello. McCoy finished his illustrious career with just over 4,000 career rushing yards, surpassing the milestone in the setback.
“What a year,” Cooper said of his team and the seniors. “The records that they broke and the way they responded throughout the year. They’re great in the classroom and I don’t have to worry about that week in and week out.
“They’re not just winning out here, they’re winning in a lot of other areas. To me, that’s what we’re trying to create.”
