The Laurel High football team took care of business Friday night.
The Spartans cruised to a 54-13 win over host Ellwood City Lincoln in a WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference matchup. The victory clinched at least a share of the conference crown for Laurel (6-0 conference, 9-0 overall).
The Spartans raced to a 34-6 halftime advantage.
Luke McCoy scored three touchdowns for Laurel. He rushed for 172 yards on 12 carries.
Kobe DeRosa rushed for 126 yards on seven attempts with a pair of touchdowns. Landon Smith, Chase Tinstman and Michael Pasquarello tallied one touchdown apiece for the winners.
The Wolverines (0-6, 0-7) have lost 24 straight games.
Declan Gray paced Ellwood City with 49 passing yards. He was 4 of 6 through the air with an interception. Zach Gatto rushed for 42 yards for the Wolverines and a touchdown.
