FREEDOM — The Laurel High football team continues to roll.
Spartans running back Luke McCoy rushed for 203 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-0 WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference road win over Freedom.
McCoy scored on runs of 62, 21, 22 and 58 yards for Laurel, which improves to 3-0 in the league and 6-0 overall.
Kobe DeRosa opened the scoring for the Spartans on a two-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. McCoy scored the next four touchdowns for Laurel and DeRosa added a 70-yard scoring scamper in the third period.
DeRosa rushed for 129 yards on 13 carries, while completing five passes in seven attempts for 86 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.
The Spartans' Landon Smith closed the scoring on a five-yard run. Zane Boughter made six extra points for Laurel.
The Spartans outgained the Bulldogs (1-2, 2-4), 515-122.
Laurel returns to action at 7 p.m. Friday when it hosts New Brighton (1-2, 2-4) in a conference clash.
•Wilmington 28, Sharpsville 27: The Greyhounds erased a big deficit in the first half in a District 10, Region 1-2A/3A road win.
Wilmington is a Class 2A member, while the Blue Devils compete in Class 3A.
Sharpsville led 21-0 in the second quarter before Luke Edwards hauled in a 22-yard scoring pass from Tuff McConahy to get Wilmington (4-0, 4-1) on the board before the half.
Tyler Mikulin caught an 87-yard scoring strike from McConahy in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 21-14. McConahy snared a 16-yard touchdown pass from Cole McCallister in the third period, knotting the count at 21.
Sharpsville (1-2, 3-3) took a 27-21 lead in the fourth quarter, but the hosts missed the extra point. Ben Miller tied it at 27 on a 14-yard dash and James Winters provided the winning margin when he drilled the extra point.
