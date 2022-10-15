Another rally. Another win for Laurel High’s football team.
And, another conference championship on the horizon.
The Spartans erased a 16-14 deficit in the fourth quarter Friday to upend South Side Beaver, 33-16, and take command of the WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference race.
The triumph clinched a postseason berth for Laurel (4-0 conference, 6-1 overall), while the Rams (3-1, 7-1) dipped to second place with two weeks remaining in the regular season.
After graduating a plethora of seniors from last year’s squad that won the WPIAL 2A Midwestern Conference crown, this Spartans group can lock up another outright title with wins at Summit Academy (0-4, 1-7) and at home against Shenango (2-3, 2-6).
“This win is huge,” Laurel’s Landon Smith said. “We have to win these last two. If we do that, we’re conference champs.”
The Spartans’ senior running back was huge, too. He rushed for 238 yards on 29 carries. He got into the end zone four times and nearly had a fifth score, but was stripped of the ball just short of the goal line in the waning seconds and teammate Colin Bartley pounced on it to set the final tally.
“It was a great win against a great team,” Laurel coach Brian Cooper said. “The kids battled hard.”
The Rams took a 3-0 lead on a field goal in the first quarter. However, the Spartans countered with a pair of Smith scores in the second. The guests added a touchdown just before halftime to trim the margin to 14-10 at the horn.
South Side scored on the first possession of the third quarter to take a 16-14 edge. The game stayed that way until early in the fourth quarter when Smith took a pitch on a 4th-and-1 and raced 28 yards for a TD.
“It was amazing to see him score,” Laurel center George Michaels said.
The Rams sold out to stop the quarterback sneak on the play, which left Smith plenty of room to take it around the outside for the score.
“We saw they were packing the box. It was an incredible play call,” Smith said. “It was just wide open.”
The Spartans forced South Side to turn the ball over on downs at Laurel’s 35 with 7:53 to play on the ensuing possession.
“We were just focusing and putting our heads down and doing what we work on at practice,” Michaels said. “It was nice to get that stop.”
The hosts moved the ball methodically down the field and eventually scored when Smith broke free for a 17-yard scoring jaunt with 1:50 to go.
“The whole line got together and said we had to punch it and take this clock out to win it and we did it,” Smith said.
Laurel added Bartley’s insurance TD after intercepting a pass on South Side’s next possession.
“Give our kids credit for battling and believing in each other. I can’t be happier with how they keep responding to the challenges that are happening in the course of the game. It’s like, when the going gets tough, they get more determined,” Cooper said. “I love seeing that, obviously. I wish we didn’t have to come from behind. At the same time, I like where we are; we just have to keep getting better. I thought it was a cleaner game that we played, but we have to continue to get better on both sides of the ball.”
