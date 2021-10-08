The Gang Green is mean to opposing offenses.
Laurel’s “Gang Green” defense delivered another stifling effort Friday night in a 42-7 home win over New Brighton in a WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference clash.
The Spartans’ defense limited the Lions to 103 total yards of offense — 82 of which came in the second half with the game well in hand.
“They are getting better each week and that’s what we expect out of them,” Laurel coach Brian Cooper said. “The kids played great up front; they are being aggressive.
“I thought our outside linebacker play was exceptional. Overall, I just think we’re improving each week and that’s our goal.”
Laurel (4-0 conference, 7-0 overall) forced and recovered three fumbles. The Spartans translated them into two touchdowns.
“We take a lot of pride in our defense,” said Laurel’s Logan Ayres, who starts at outside linebacker.
“It’s a great thing we have going on with the defense. We all communicate well across the field. We all just like to play.”
That has been evident for Laurel. The Gang Green defense posted back-to-back shutouts heading into the tilt.
It nearly had another until the Lions (1-3, 2-5) got a late touchdown against reserve players in the second half when the outcome was already decided.
“That type of effort they showed — holy cow — even the young kids getting in there did a great job against their starters,” Cooper said. “That touchdown was just a broken play.”
Nevertheless, at a little over a touchdown yielded per game (7.6 points), the Spartans boast one of the WPIAL’s top defenses.
“I really think they’ve matured a lot. The guys we’ve expected to step up have stepped up,” Cooper said.
“We have to get better, though. We have different teams we’ll be facing, with a passing game and things. Every week poses a different challenge. We’re really looking forward to opportunity, but we’re really focused on getting better each week.”
Laurel has seen improvement with its defense.
“We’ve been getting better,” Ayres said. “The first couple weeks, I’d say we didn’t communicate as well. We didn’t have good coverage on a lot of stuff. We started figuring our stuff out and getting our stuff done.”
The defense produced points against New Brighton as Chase Tinstman went 35 yards on a scoop-and-score on a Lions fumble.
The victory kept Laurel alone at the top of the conference standings.
“It’s very nice. We’ve been working hard. To us, this is more than a team — it’s a family. We take things very seriously. It’s great to start the season out like this,” said Laurel’s Cam Caldararo, who is a starting defensive end.
“This team is a junior high championship team and we knew we had some good talent coming up. Just the way we’ve been communicating together and working as a family has made this really great.
“Just like anything else, we can always get better. We’re communicating well, but we can always communicate better.”
The Spartans have a big task next week when they visit Mohawk (3-1, 4-3), which was knocked out of a first-place tie thanks to a setback at Beaver Falls.
“We’re fired up. It’s going to be a big game,” Caldararo said. “We’re going to work extra hard in practice because we’re not going to underestimate anyone.”
