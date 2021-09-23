NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP — The Laurel High football team continues to roll.
The Spartans piled up 466 yards of total offense en route to a 48-0 WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference road win over Riverside on Friday night.
Kobe DeRosa was 7-of-8 passing for 120 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions for Laurel.
Luke McCoy tallied 183 rushing yards on 18 carries for the Spartans. He scored three touchdowns as well.
Laurel (2-0 conference, 5-0 overall) led 7-0 after the first quarter before putting the game away in the second quarter to take a 28-0 halftime advantage.
The Panthers dropped to 0-2, 0-4.
The Spartans are back in action at 7 p.m. Oct. 2 when they travel to Freedom (1-1, 2-3) in a conference battle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.