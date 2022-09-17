The Mohawk High football team couldn’t hold on to a late lead Friday night.
Riverside scored the game-winning touchdown with just nine seconds left in a 32-28 WPIAL Midwestern Conference road win over the Warriors.
Sam Hughes connected with Noah George on a 10-yard touchdown pass in the left corner of the end zone with nine seconds left for the winning score. Mohawk had one final chance, but quarterback Jay Wrona’s desperation heave fell incomplete.
Mohawk (0-1, 0-2) scored the game’s first 15 points and appeared poised to roll to a win. Justin Boston scored both of the Warriors’ first-quarter touchdowns for a 15-0 buffer after one quarter.
Robbie Janis, who rushed for 263 yards on 27 carries, got the Panthers (1-0, 2-1) on the board on a 20-yard scoring jaunt with seven minutes to go in the opening half.
The Warriors drove down to Riverside’s 8 on the ensuing possession. However, Wrona was picked off to end the threat.
Riverside scored twice to open the second half and take a 19-15 lead. Mohawk answered right back on another Boston touchdown run, this one from two yards out with just 13 seconds to go in the third quarter.
Boston finished with 114 yards on 26 rushes and three total touchdowns. He also caught three passes for 29 yards.
Janis sprinted up the middle for a 62-yard touchdown run to put Riverside up 26-22.
The Warriors marched down the field and picked up a key conversion on third-and-14 from the Panthers 30 on a pass interference call. Sam List capped the drive for Mohawk on a 17-yard run to put the hosts back up, 28-26. The extra point was wide.
A long completion on a slant pattern by Riverside put the guests in business deep in Mohawk territory in the waning moments. A snap in the shotgun moved the Panthers back, though.
A pass interference call on the Warriors moved Riverside closer, setting up George’s touchdown reception.
