Fans in attendance at Taggart Stadium were treated to a fantastic finish Friday night on Homecoming.
The Red Hurricane’s offense sputtered most of the night. But the unit got it done in a crucial spot.
New Castle quarterback Chris Hood found Austin Kelly in the front of the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown pass with 8.3 seconds remaining to lift the team to a 14-10 WPIAL Class 4A Parkway Conference win over Montour. It was the league opener for both schools.
New Castle managed 231 yards of total offense and surrendered just 117.
“Chris has a supreme confidence about him,” ‘Canes coach Joe Cowart said. “I talked a week ago, where is our identity? We have to have a supreme confidence in who we are. Chris is building on that and the guys are believing in him. He’s doing a great job.”
Trailing 10-7, the ‘Canes (1-0 conference, 4-2 overall) were facing a fourth-and-three play from the Spartans’ 17. Cowart called the team’s final timeout to draw up a play.
“We just said to go out there and execute the play,” Kelly said. “Get a jump ball and hopefully catch it.”
Said Cowart, “We believe in our kicker (Angel Porras). But the way we fought tonight, we wanted to see the fruits of our labor. We had a kick blocked early that turned out really bad.”
Hood took the snap and he stepped up in the pocket. He gunned an aerial to Kelly, who caught it just inside the end zone. Kelly was belted hard as soon as he caught the ball, but he held on for the score.
“I said, ‘I trust my guys.’ Chris made a spectacular play,” Cowart said. “Austin made an amazing play to finish it. You never know when a big play is going to happen. Be focused on the next snap. Our guys did a really good job of that.”
“I broke the route off. I wanted to get open for my quarterback,” Kelly said. “There were about three people around me. It’s my job. I’d do anything for my quarterback and get into the end zone for him.”
New Castle was driving earlier in the fourth quarter before stalling on Montour’s 46. The ‘Canes lined up in punt formation on fourth-and-five. However, the snap was directly to lineman Devin Palmer. Palmer caught the snap and lumbered forward, but was dropped for a one-yard loss.
The Spartans (0-1, 2-4) took over on their own 47 with 8:38 left in the game.
“The defense had been playing so well,” Cowart said. “We have been working on the fake punts all year. We went for it and Montour and made a good play.
“I said, ‘OK, let’s go win the next snap.’ In hindsight, you say let’s punt it down there and play defense. But, maybe we don’t have enough time if we do that. It ended up working out in the end and we’ll live and die with the calls we make.”
Montour matriculated the ball down the field, marching 32 yards in eight plays. On fourth-and-seven from the ‘Canes 21, Spartans coach Lou Cerro elected to try a field goal. Montour kicker Paul Dotson drilled a 38-yarder to put the visitors up 10-7 with 4:36 remaining.
The kick set up New Castle’s game-winning drive.
“I looked at Chris before the drive started and I said ‘you have four minutes left, down three. We wouldn’t want to have it any other way,’” Cowart said. “It worked out. Sometimes it does and and sometimes it doesn’t. Tonight, it did.
“We’re certainly excited for the guys. They’ve been grinding. Keep moving forward, keep getting better. We’re going to continue to get harder challenges every week.”
The Spartans held a 7-0 halftime lead on the strength of an 85-yard blocked field goal return for a score by Labrie Alonzo. Porras was attempting a 27-yard field goal, but it was blocked. Alonzo picked the ball up mand rumbled down the sideline untouched for the game’s first score.
“We have to protect it better. We have to get the ball up a little bit better with our kicker,” Cowart said. “We have to play to the whistle. and we have to understand the double thump. The thump off the foot and the thump off the pad.
“You have to have some wherewithal to go find the ball at this point. I think our guys thought the play was over and their guy made a great play.”
The ‘Canes stayed in the game by forcing a key fumble on their own 6 late in the first half with Montour looking to extend the advantage to two scores.
“That was a huge play,” Cowart said. “Keith Morton hasn’t played a ton of inside linebacker for us. He’s played a lot of outside linebacker for us.
“Some injuries came up and he had to play inside. He made a spectacular play. He sees the ball and punches it out. Almost takes it, but it just turns into a massive play right there. The defense was so resilient right there and that’s what we want to see. We want to see how resilient we can be.”
The ‘Canes’ Mike Wells flipped the field position all three times he punted.
He averaged 52.3 yards per punt, including his long of 58.
New Castle will look to maintain its momentum when it hits the road at 7:30 p.m. Friday against conference foe Beaver (0-1, 3-2).
