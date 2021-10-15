CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP — Go big or go home.
New Castle doesn’t want to be home again when the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs start. So, going for a game-winning 2-point conversion Friday night was a no-brainer. The Red Hurricane cashed in and kept its postseason hopes alive with a wild 22-21 win at Blackhawk in a Parkway Conference thriller.
“We were going to go for two. We talked about it when Blackhawk was kicking off (after taking a 21-14 lead),” New Castle coach Joe Cowart said. “There was a little debate on the sideline about what play we liked, but, boy, we like Chris (Hood) on the edge with the ball in his hands. He made a great decision and Matayo (Savage) made a great catch. It was a thing of beauty.”
Trailing, 21-20, after Chris Hood scored on a 3-yard quarterback keeper with 44 seconds to go, New Castle called a timeout. The break was spent picking a play and not debating whether to kick the PAT or not. Hood made the bold call look like a good one when he rolled to his right, stumbled on the wet turf, but regained his composure and fired a strike to Savage for the conversion and 22-21 edge.
“It was exciting to roll out and throw a good pass,” Hood said. “It’s great to win this one after a terrible loss to Beaver last week. This is a great win. It feels good to win in this conference.”
The play capped a wild comeback for the ’Canes (2-1 conference, 5-3 overall). After stopping the Cougars (0-3, 2-6) in the red zone in a 14-all tie, New Castle’s offense did not move the ball. However, Mike Wells flipped the field with a 67-yard punt.
Yet, Blackhawk embarked on a 15-play march the covered 82 yards in 8:12. The Cougars capped it with a short touchdown run for a 21-14 lead with 2:25 to go.
“The difference between last year’s team and this year’s team is that, when someone scores, we don’t hang our heads,” Wells said. “We know we have an amazing defense. We know we can get stops anywhere on the field. We have the guys to make plays. Teams are going to score on us, but we just have to bounce back.”
Undaunted, New Castle struck back — with the help of some trickery. Wells took a reverse handoff, stopped in the backfield and lofted a 41-yard strike to a wide-open Owen Ciavarino.
“I am a little taller, so I saw his helmet and I knew there was no one around him,” Wells said. “I didn’t try to lead him too much. I just tried to get it to where he could get it and we’ll go from there.”
It set up the ’Canes at the Blackhawk 21. Surging with momentum, New Castle drove to the 3 and Hood scampered in for the score.
“After (Owen) caught that, we knew we were going to score,” Hood said.
New Castle, in need of wins to remain alive for one of four Parkway Conference playoff berths, opted to go for the lead instead of kicking a game-tying PAT.
“The guys were disappointed they gave up the score late, but there was a great bounce back and resolve to them,” Cowart said. “This team has some grit. Both of our Parkway wins have been like that — down to the wire. We trust our guys and we trust the ebbs and flows of a football game.
“Anytime you can get a road win in the league, it’s massive. Blackhawk’s record doesn’t indicate what type of program and football team that is. Coach Hayward has had them in every single game they’ve played. We knew it was going to be a 48-minute fight and that’s exactly what it was.”
