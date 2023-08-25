The Shenango High football team had a young team come into the fray last year and hopefully experience will guide them to a successful 2023 season. The Wildcats ended last season with an overall record of 2-8.
“I think you learn a lot from experience. They got thrown into the fire a little bit (last year) as young kids. Realistically, they’re still young,” Shenango coach Jimmy Graham said. “Most of those freshman that saw a lot of play time last year. They’re only sophomores this year. It’s hard to replicate what happens on Friday nights. Hopefully, from last year, they learn from that and build off of that. In some of the close games we lost due to inexperience will work out in our favor.”
Graham said the Wildcats’ biggest strength coming into the new season is, “Quickness,” adding, “We’re a relatively fast team. We’re not a very big team up front, but I think we can hopefully get in space and make some people miss and use our speed to our advantage.”
Returning to the quarterback position for Shenango is Sam Patton. The junior is getting more comfortable in his role leading the offense, according to Graham.
“Experience — it helps. Playing on Friday nights is not an easy thing to do for a high school kid and, to have a couple years of experience under there, we feel confident in him leading the offense,” Graham said of Patton. “He’s done a great job all summer and heading into these two weeks of camp he’s leading the offense really well.”
Graham said defensive is a strong point for the team and the team as a whole is looking to focus on little things to become more efficient. What are the Wildcats looking to establish in their first game back?
“We’re looking for limited mistakes. There are certain times where you evaluate your team and you say, ‘Okay, did we make mistakes or was the other team better?’ You will run into that,” Graham said. “Last year, our conference was very, very strong. All of the teams were very good. It was kind of the perfect storm. We had some injuries, we made mistakes and we were going against a good team every week. Out of the eight losses that we did have, all eight of those teams made the playoffs last year. We were inexperienced and hopefully we clean up those mistakes and moving forward use them to our advantage to know what not to do this year to win those close games.”
