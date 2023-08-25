The Greyhounds are looking to restore their roar this fall.
Traditionally a District 10 power, Wilmington High’s football team finished with an uncharacteristic 3-7 record in 2022 after a 21-14 setback to Mercyhurst Prep in the D-10, Class 2A playoffs.
“I think the team really has the mindset to avenge last season,” Wilmington coach Brandon Phillian said. “We hope that last season was a blip on the radar and we hope to get back to the proud standard Wilmington’s football team is known by.”
The Greyhounds graduated four seniors from last year’s squad. A lot of young players were forced to step into key roles. The team hopes that experience pays off this fall.
“We’ve had a really positive, productive summer,” Phillian said. “There’s no substitute for experience. We had a lot of underclassmen gain experience a year ago. We feel that experience coming back this year is one of the strongest points of the team and one of the things we’re most excited about.”
The Greyhounds bring back eight starters on offense, led by senior offensive lineman Rocky Serafino, who was a Region 3 first-team all-star.
“Rocky Serafino is the anchor of the line. We’re expecting big things out of him,” Phillian said.
Will Bruckner, Willie Moore, Carter Horkovy, Jacob Coulter and Collin Rolli bring a veteran presence experience up front, too.
“We’re very happy with that group,” Phillian said.
Wilmington has a hole to fill at quarterback after Tuff McConahy transferred to Girard (Ohio) in the offseason.
“Quarterback is something we’re continuing to evaluate each and every day,” Phillian said. “We’re looking at a number of different guys there.”
Wilmington can rely on veteran runners Ben Miller, Buddah Book and Tyler Mikulin in their Wing-T attack. That trio accounted for 1,220 yards on the ground last year.
“Those guys did a great job in the backfield last year. They are selfless players,” Phillian said. “They are happy to run and catch the ball, but just as happy to block for one another as well. When you have a trio willing to block for each other as much as they are, you have a chance to have some special backs. We’re excited about the prospects of what those three can do for our team this season.”
Sophomore receivers Freddie Zehetner and Ashton Reader will be involved in the offense, along with classmates Jamie Miller and Danny Leonard at tight end.
Linemen Collin Rolli, Bruckner, Coulter lead the ’Hounds Hammer defense up front, along with ends Maverick Whiting, Serafino, Horkovy and Leonard.
Book, Miller and Mikulin can play at linebacker or shift to the secondary. Aidan Gardner, Jamie Miller and Moore are at linebacker. Chase Mitcheltree, Michael Mistretta, Zehetner, Reeder will see time in the secondary.
Wilmington hopes to improve on its 2-5 mark in Region 3 as well.
“I think it’s one of the stronger regions in the state. You have 2A and 3A teams combined and all are tough,” Phillian said. “In 2A, Farrell is the reigning champ and good every year. Sharpsville is always a well-coached team. Greenville has a new coach, but is a proud program and always tough. There’s no easy game on the schedule. That’s a challenge we look forward to and we welcome.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.