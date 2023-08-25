Last season was a challenging one for Mohawk.
The Warriors had to overcome a preseason hazing incident and faced an 0-2 start. However, they worked to turn around their season, won four of their final six games and reached the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs.
“Even though we lost in the first round of the playoffs, we have certainly been able to build off last year, for sure,” Mohawk coach Tim McCutcheon said. “Returning a lot of starters helps. They are an intelligent, athletic group. A lot of the guys are two- or three-sport athletes. They are smart kids and smart, athletically, too.”
Mohawk welcomes back eight starters to its offense. In the backfield, running backs Justin Boston and Sam List return. Boston led the team with 532 yards rushing, while List added 340.
“They split duties last year and we’re hoping they build off that,” McCutcheon said.
Quarterback Jay Wrona returns. He led the county with 1,575 passing yards and 16 touchdowns.
“He plays every sport and is an all-conference pick at each one. He’s gifted athletically and very intelligent,” McCutcheon said. “He certainly has gotten stronger in his brief offseason.”
Bobby Fadden, who led the county with 627 receiving yards, is back to catch passes, along with Dante Retort and Blake Logan. Alex Chapman leads the offensive line, along with returning starters Brian Burchfield, Scooter McPherson and Jack Mays.
On defense, Chapman returns on the line. Burchfield, McPherson and Mays could all see time as well. A.J. Verdi is back at linebacker, along with Boston. Fadden, Retort and Logan bring experience to the defensive backfield, too.
“Just coming back with all the experience is a real strength for us. There’s nothing like Friday night experience. Last year, we had a lot of first-time starters,” McCutcheon said. “This year, those guys have a lot of experience under their belts. That helps, in terms of confidence. Another year in the weight room and developing physically has helped them all as well. They are a fairly smart group. Those attributes should help us out.”
The Warriors finished tied for third in the Midwestern Athletic Conference last year at 4-3. They know it’s going to be a tough loop once again.
“It’s an absolute war. We bring back all these players and hope to take another step, but it’s brutal just getting through the MAC,” McCutcheon said. “You can have a real good football team and struggle just to get through the MAC and get to the playoffs. Like most of the conference, we’re hoping this year is a big one for us. But, every week is critical and a lot comes down to that final quarter. I hope we can make some plays down the stretch and find our way through this conference.”
