Coming off its best season in program history, Union High is hungry for more this fall.
The Scotties, who won the program’s first WPIAL title since 1959 and finished as PIAA runners-up, are ready to find out what kind of group they have this fall.
“Every team is so different. Really, until we go through our first game and really figure out what our identity is going to be, it’s hard to say,” Union coach Kim Niedbala said. “The success we had last year is nice. Our numbers are up and that helps out. We started camp with 32 players.”
While graduation raided many players from last year’s 12-4 squad, plenty of experience returns.
On the offensive side of the ball, quarterback Braylon Thomas returns to lead the crew. He passed for 1,310 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushed for 1,649 yards on 274 carries a year ago. He scored 22 touchdowns and had eight 2-point conversions. He was the Big Seven Conference offensive player of the year.
“It’s just his second full year starting. With the terminology and stuff, we are able to give him a little more information this year, which is huge,” Niedbala said. “We played 16 games last year. That’s almost like a season and a half and all that experience really benefited him and the others.”
While Thomas is a dynamic threat, the Scotties welcome back starting tailback Mike Gunn. He rushed for 511 yards last year. Andrew Cartwright, who rushed for 237 yards, is back as well. Dayne Johnke and Grayson Blakley are two top receiving options for Thomas. On the line, Jordan Brown, Robert McCurdy and Jamel Mitchell are returning starters.
“We’ll play to our strengths, which is going to be Braylon,” Niedbala said. “We have to get the ball in his hands. It’s just how we’re going to do that. You never know where you may see him, which is a good thing.”
On defense, Mitchell is the lone returning starter on the line. Cartwright brings experience to the linebacker corps, which features four new starters this fall. Gunn and Blakley return at safety, while Johnke is back at corner, where he earned Big Seven Conference first-team honors.
“We’ll have to do some different things because of the guys we lost,” Niedbala said. “We’ll have to get creative and try to play fundamentally sound. At the end of the day, as long as we play hard and run to the football, usually, good things happen.”
Thomas helps solidify the squad’s special teams, too.
“Braylon is back as our punter, which is huge. Special teams are a third of the game and the punt is probably one of the most important plays,” Niedbala said. “Braylon, Mike Gunn and a couple of those other guys will be part of the return game and I think that should be solid, also.”
While some players may have excelled in a role last season, Niedbala is not afraid to shuffle the lineup.
“With such a small number of kids, you have who you have and you have to put those athletes in the best positions that fit their strengths or their weaknesses,” he said. “We’re excited to get going and trying to figure out who we are this season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.