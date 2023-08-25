The New Castle High football team will enter its second season with Stacy Robinson at the helm. With all of the introductions made last year, Robinson can focus on getting to work on the gridiron.
“Naturally, when there’s transition it can have its struggles,” Robinson said. “The second year is easier from the first year, no doubt. Everything has been more efficient and we’re moving in the right direction.”
The Red Hurricane produced a 1-9 record for the 2022 season with its only win coming against Summit Academy, 49-0, in its first regular game of the season.
“I guess it was the elephant in the room so to speak,” Robinson said of the overall record from 2022. “Everyone knows what happened. Deep down, the coaches and players were surprised we couldn’t pull out a win. There’s a lot to prove and a lot of questions to be answered. The main thing and first thing is we have to have the ability to stand and then withstand week after week. We want to get our feet on the ground, go from there and handle adversity. It’s a rough season and we have ups and downs and we have to take on both.”
Robinson said, “Everything. All facets,” need improved before the first game of the season and added, “Offense, defense, special teams, assignments, responsibilities...all of those things that come along with practice and games. You can simulate a game, but playing is the true test.”
The biggest strength that the ‘Canes possess right now is the 48 players on the roster, according to Robinson.
“We’ve got some talented players. Not a lot of experience in those players, but we have some very talented players,” Robinson said. “They can catch, throw and run the ball. The important thing is they’re coachable. I have a saying that, ‘If kids aren’t getting better, you’re getting worse. There’s no in between.’ I’m happy with the progress they’re making. They’re more dialed in and tuned in.”
With a smaller roster, a decrease of 20 players from 2022, avoiding injuries is the key to success for New Castle’s program.
“We’re a thin bunch right now. Our numbers, they are what they are,” Robinson said. “By the same token, I’m smart enough to know you have to be mindful of the times. This is a sacrifice to make and the world has changed, but I’m happy of the guys there. They show up to work and they want to get better. That’s the key. You never know how the ball is going to bounce and hopefully it bounces our way.”
