Neshannock High was one win away from competing in the 2022 WPIAL Class 2A championship, but was denied after losing to Steel Valley, 32-17, in the semifinals. Now, that memory is used as fuel for the Lancers.
“It definitely fueled us in the offseason and was a topic of conversation all year long in the weight room, at conditionings and during things we did,” Neshannock coach Fred Mozzocio said. “We were in the lead in that semifinal game and we weren’t able to finish. We talk about it a lot and use it as motivation and use it to keep a chip on our shoulder moving forward.”
With the new season, the Lancers had to make some personnel changes including filling in their starting quarterback role that Jonny Huff held last year.
“During camp; taking most of the reps with the first team is Jino Mozzocio and Lucas Minenok is backing him up right now,” Fred Mozzocio said. “Jino’s definitely excited about the opportunity. He was Jonny’s understudy last year and did a lot of learning. He put a lot of work in the position during the offseason. We’ll see how he does when the bullets start flying in the scrimmage and our first game coming up.”
Fred Mozzocio said the team is focusing on improving, “The little things,” adding that the team is, “Just trying to cut out mental mistakes and mental errors. That’s the thing we’re focused on at this point.”
A key focal point that should lead Neshannock to a successful season, aside from returning and experienced players, is the defensive line.
“We do believe our front seven is one of our strong points,” Fred Mozzocio said. “We have a lot of size up front and they can move. We have linebackers and they can run sideline to sideline. Patrick Argiro leads that group. I may be biased, but I think he’s one of the best linebackers in the WPIAL coming into this year.”
Beyond aiming for a win, what do the Lancers hope to establish in their first game back for the 2023 season?
“We want to play fast on offense. We want to run off a lot of plays,” Mozzocio said. “We’re always an uptempo team at Neshannock. That’s going to be a top priority in Week one. We want to be the most physical team on that side of the football. If we accomplish that then we should be fine.”
