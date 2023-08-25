It’s an unusual season for Laurel.
Normally a veteran team loaded with returning starters, the Spartans enter this campaign with just one — Keegan O’Brien — on the offensive side of the ball.
The task at hand is finding players to fill the voids left by those who graduated from the nucleus of back-to-back conference championship squads.
“We know we’re young and we don’t have a lot of experience. But, there are no excuses and we just have to play at a certain level and that’s what we’ve been striving to get to,” Laurel coach Brian Cooper said. “The kids are working hard. Their motto is, ‘Whatever it takes.’ We’re working hard to make it happen.”
Laurel’s offense revolved around talented running backs the past few seasons. The Spartans believe they have another good one — Ben Hennon — to fall in line after Luke McCoy and Landon Smith.
“He’s been behind Landon and Luke. He’s a quality back and just hasn’t had the opportunity,” Cooper said. “I can’t say enough about how hard he has worked. We are looking for a special year from him.”
Luca Santini and Jackson Sauders are battling for the starting quarterback job, while Sauders could see time at split end or wide receiver as well. Nathan Hill could see time at running back or receiver. Tyler Shearer, Xander Johnson, J.J. McBride and Brayden Smith could all catch passes, too. Jack Miles is at H-back and tight end.
Up front, O’Brien is the lone returning starter. Jayden Iorio, Casey Wilson, Kevin Mahoney, Mack Shevitz and Jack Perdue will all see time on the offensive and defensive lines.
“We’ll see what tandems work best for us,” Cooper said. “We don’t have a lot of experience, but we’re big up front and hope to use that to our advantage and get Ben Hennon moving.”
Landon O’Linchy could see some snaps at defensive end. Miles and Hennon are inside linebackers, while McBride, Smith and Shearer are on the outside. Hill, Johnson, Sauders and Santini could all see time in the secondary.
“There are a lot of new faces, but these guys have been sitting back and waiting their turn,” Cooper said. “We only have four seniors on the team and they know it’s their opportunity to shine.
“We’ve been playing a lot of JV the past couple years and these guys got to see a lot of playoff teams. They know what they need to do and are working hard,” he continued. “I know there might be some growing pains early on, but that’s what’s nice about playing nonconference games. We have the opportunity to gain experience and we can fix things before they really count when we get into the section.
“They are very coachable kids, which makes it nice. They are listening and trying to get as many of the details as they can. I see a lot of them being good teammates. They will have to lean on one another this year. We’ve had some pretty big stars the last couple years. Hopefully, a couple will shine through this year, but it’ll take a lot more of a team effort to be able to win. Picking each other up and pushing through will be a key to the season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.