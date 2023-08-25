Ellwood City Lincoln High is looking to take some needed momentum from last year and improve on it for the 2023 season. It is Dan Bradley’s second year coaching for the Wolverines.
“It’s good,” Bradley said on his second year at the helm. “The kids are great, the community has been outstanding and the school has been supportive. We’re coming in for year two with just a commitment level by the team; just looking forward to bigger and better things this year.”
Bradley had a relatively young team last season that ended with an overall record of 2-8. Now, the team’s largest group on the roster are the juniors.
“They’ve just bought in,” Bradley said of his juniors. “Just the physical changes at that time of their age, they worked hard in the weight room. They’re bigger, they’re stronger and they’re faster. That’s typical of kids that age. They didn’t miss much and it’s definitely shown.”
A new stadium being built during last season saw the Wolverines hit the road often, but this year the team will be at home for eight games while only having to hit the road twice.
“It really hurt us last year with eight away games, but it was what it was,” Bradley said. “I’m just glad it didn’t happen on a recycle year. Whenever the numbers came out, we wouldn’t have had that opportunity this year because if it happened this year it would be back to five and five. Teams were willing to accommodate us for the short term and it’s worked out for everybody especially us this year.”
Bradley said the biggest strengths the team has this year are “experience and enthusiasm,” adding, “it’s a vibrant bunch. You can see a lot of different personalities out there. They all get along. Just having some positive experiences last year, I know we were only 2-8, but it’s more wins than they’ve had in some time.
“We were competitive to a big degree in a lot of games. We gave Neshannock a great game late in the season and came up short, but we learned to compete and it’s carrying over to things we do in the weight room and on the field.”
What are the Wolverines looking to establish in their first game back for the 2023 season?
“We want to be able to run the ball when we want to, throw the ball when we have to, get out injury free and just get better week in and week out,” Bradley said. “The first few games really don’t mean much. You kind of find out who you are. Zero and three or three and zero doesn’t really have a bearing on the playoffs. That’s where we want to be at the end of the season and if we get better every week we’ll be there.”
