Wilmington High’s reign atop the ranks of District 10, Class 2A came to an end last season.
It happened when Farrell knocked off the Greyhounds and snapped their title streak at five.
Undaunted, though, Wilmington is focused at returning to the top this season. With 11 starters and a bevy of experience back, the ’Hounds figure to be a contender once again.
“The boys did a great job this summer getting into shape and to be where they need to be from a physical standpoint,” Wilmington coach Brandon Phillian said. “I would describe this team as one of very high character. Every player comes to practice every day ready to practice. They give great effort, great energy and great enthusiasm. They are really, really a joy to coach every single day.”
Last fall, Wilmington had to start a number of sophomores in key positions. With a year of experience and varsity situations under their belts, Phillian is happy with the learning progression
“The experience gained by our underclassmen is extremely important; it’s really worth its weight in gold,” he said. “Watching that sophomore class last year, we could see them growing before our eyes. By the end of their sophomore years, they seemed like juniors. We expect that group to pick up where it left off.”
The ’Hounds have an unusually small senior class of four players (Michel Chrastina, Ty Milliron, Davis Phanco and Joe Saterlee). However, their contributions can’t be overlooked.
“I am very pleased with the leadership from our seniors this year,” Phillian said. “They are a pleasure to coach. All have great attitudes and give great effort. I think they offer a great model for the younger players to follow.”
Quarterback Tuff McConahy, who was one of those sophomores last year, returns to direct the offense.
“Last year’s experience is invaluable for him. He did a great job as a sophomore,” Phillian said. “Now, as a junior, he is so much more comfortable with the offense and he has taken a leadership role with the offense. We believe he will have a great season for us this year.”
Wilmington graduated a 1,000-yard rusher in Luke Edwards, but Ben Miller and Tyler Mikulin are back to lead the way. In addition, Buddah Book, Phanco and Milliron could all see carries or catch passes as well. Chrastina returns at tight end, too.
Juniors Rocky Serafino and Carter Horkovy are back to anchor the offensive line.
“They have done a great job and taken the next steps forward. They had solid seasons as sophomores, but they’ve really elevated their play,” Phillian said. “We’re looking for strong seasons from those two individuals in their junior campaigns.”
Willie Moore and Will Bruckner are two more who will see significant time on the lines, while a committee of others is battling for time.
Chrastina, Mikulin and Miller return as starting linebackers to the ’Hounds Hammer defense. Phanco, Book, Milliron and McConahy are in the secondary.
“Our biggest strength is how well they are coming together as a team,” Phillian said. “We believe it’s a group that’s jelling each and every day on the field. Their togetherness and way they are with one another is huge.”
Wilmington needs to come together fast to compete in a rugged Region 3 against Farrell, Sharpsville, Greenville, Hickory, Sharon, Slippery Rock and Grove City.
“There’s no easy game on our schedule,” Phillian said. “That’s a challenge the coaches and players are so excited about. Not only are we going to have fans from both the home and away schools at these games, but we think we may have just local football fans show up to watch these games. We’re excited to be a part of this region and league.”
