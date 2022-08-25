The U has a new look this year.
Kim Niedbala took over the program after longtime coach Stacy Robinson stepped down and then accepted an opportunity to coach at New Castle. So far, Niedbala has been impressed with what he’s seen.
“The kids are awesome,” he said. “They show up every day and they come to work and that’s all you can ask for as a coach.”
The numbers are up for the Scotties — a total of 27 players are out for the team this fall.
“At the end of the day, we have 27 and we need all 27 of them,” Niedbala said. “We and they have to find where they bring the best value on the field.”
Niedbala and his staff have their own offensive and defensive approaches. So, they’ll work on matching them up with Union’s personnel. It’ll be an ongoing process.
“I had no preconceived notions coming in. I didn’t know any of the kids. Just going through summer workouts, you have an idea, but you don’t know for certain until they put the pads on and get into situations,” he said. “Every team is different. You have your general offensive and defensive philosophy, but we have some different things we can do.
“I think we have done a lot of work with film study and trying to reach them the way we want things done. They have absorbed a lot and that’s a credit to them.”
Offensively, Braylon Thomas takes over at quarterback for Tyler Staub, who graduated. Thomas passed for 428 yards and two touchdowns last year in which he split time at wide receiver.
“He is a good athlete,” Niedbala said.
Mike Gunn is in line to be the team’s top running back. He rushed for 51 yards last year, but caught 14 passes for 266 yards. Dayne Johnke returns at wide receiver. Tight ends Kaden Fisher and Marcus Gunn will be involved in the passing game, too.
Mike Thomas and Jamel Mitchell are on the offensive and defensive lines.
“At the end of the day, the line is what get the teams moving,” Niedbala said. “We have seven or eight guys there vying for spots.”
Senior Mark Stanley will be the team’s Swiss Army knife. He can play anywhere on the field.
“He will play a little bit of everywhere on offense and defense,” Niedbala said. “You could see him at running back, fullback, tight end or on the line.”
On defense, Maddox Thompson, Brennen Porter, Marcus Gunn and Fisher will be at linebacker. Mike Gunn, Grayson Blakley and Johnke will be in the secondary.
“First and foremost, we want to be fundamentally sound defensively. Do we know what our assignment is? Can we run to the football? If we do those things, then we have a chance,” Niedbala said. “As we continue throughout the season, week by week, we’ll see where our ceiling goes. I do know we’re giving them information and let’s see how we react and handle situations. It’s a long grind. It’s not a sprint; it’s a marathon.”
