The Neshannock High football team is looking to bring one thing to the gridiron for the 2022 season — physicality.
“You’ve got to play defense and you’ve got to be physical. Our main goal is to be the most physical football team in our conference,” Neshannock coach Fred Mozzocio said. “I don’t think we were last year but we’re working on becoming that this year. We’re going to work on our physicality and getting back to Neshannock Lancer football and being the most physical team week in and week out.”
An established physicality could be the mental edge the Lancers need before a game even begins and Mozzocio agrees.
“It’s good right now. We’ve had a great offseason,” Mozzocio said. “Everybody’s been attentive. We’ve had probably more guys in our offseason workout than probably over the last 11 years I’ve been here so it’s been refreshing.”
Neshannock has 44 players on its roster this season. Of those 44 players, 22 are experienced upperclassmen and Mozzocio thinks that will be key.
“I just think we’re more of a veteran football team this year in our key positions,” Mozzocio said. “We got a lot of guys returning and I think it’s going to pay dividends for us down the road.”
Mozzocio believes he has a solid kicker in junior Carter DeVivo for the 2022 season. There are still some things Mozzocio is looking for in his arsenal.
“I thought Carter DeVivo did a great job putting the ball through the uprights today. He was pretty consistent,” Mozzocio said. “I’m just looking for a couple of holders right now.”
Neshannock has placed an emphasis on returning to fundamentals. The team also focused on special teams this season with the first week of camp solely focusing on special teams for a full hour in the evening.
“A lot of fundamentals, start from scratch. When you get the pads on you got to go back to the fundamentals and hit everything again,” Mozzocio said. “Of course, a big emphasis on special teams as well. It’s still early.”
Until the Friday night lights turn on, Mozzocio said it’s too early to gauge if the defensive line or offensive line will have more success.
“It’s both early in the year,” he said. “We’ve had a very productive summer so we have most of our installs in so we’re just refining at this point.”
What else needs improved on by the Lancers for a successful 2022 season?
“Pretty much everything,” Mozzocio said. “We’re just trying to refine everything. We have basically all of our installs in, just working on the finer things, all the little steps, the little tendencies. We want to make sure that everything’s perfect.”
With an established veteran roster, the underclassmen will have plenty to learn and absorb on the football field.
“We do got big numbers in our freshman group this year,” Mozzocio said. “That’s nice to see that. Just probably 39 to 40 of them have been here all year long other than them playing other sports.”
The freshman group consists of 17 players for the Lancers which makes them the largest class on the roster.
