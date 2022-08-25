Mohawk High surprised some teams last year.
Halfway through the season, the Warriors sat atop the Midwestern Athletic Conference standings. Though they finished 4-3 in the loop, they reached the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs and upset Chartiers-Houston on the road.
Mohawk hopes to play the spoiler again this fall.
“I don’t think anyone had us pegged going into the second round of the playoffs. We wanted to go farther, but, for where we were conceived to be going into the year, we were happy,” Mohawk coach Tim McCutcheon said. “We couldn’t match up against Sto-Rox (in a second-round loss). We did what we could do and did the best we can. We were happy with what we did.”
The Warriors hope to rely on their offensive and defensive line experience this fall.
“That’s where we feel, going into the season, we’re the strongest,” McCutcheon said. “That’s a great place to start.”
Colton Root, Michael Dominick and Alex Chapman all started last year. Jack Mays saw extensive action as well. Brian Burchfield could see time this fall.
They’re tasked with protecting quarterback Jay Wrona, who takes over for J.C. Voss, an all-conference passer the past two years.
“When you lose someone of that caliber at that position, it’s always a question mark,” McCutcheon said. “We’re happy to bring in such a great athlete in Jay Wrona. We feel good about it. We have to tweak the offense a little, but our identity will be the same.”
Junior Micco and Justin Boston bring experience to the backfield at running back.
“They are ready to take the next step for us,” McCutcheon said.
Receiver Dante Retort is back. Trenton Miller and returning tight ends Jimmy Guerrieri and Luke Kuhn will be part of the passing game as well.
“We were pretty balanced last year. We are going to be balanced this year,” McCutcheon said. “We’ll be physical and go from there.”
Root, Chapman, Dominick and Mays are on the defensive line.
Guerrieri, Micco and Kuhn will see time at linebacker. Retort and Boston return to the secondary.
“Our guys up front are the leaders of the team. They are the ones who have proven themselves the most,” McCutcheon said. “Anytime the line can be a leader, that’s a good place for us to start.
“We had a good offseason and spring. We’re getting tired of hitting each other, though,” he continued.
“It’s time to gear up and start looking at some other people.”
