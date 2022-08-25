Laurel High enjoyed an historic run last fall.
The Spartans finished the regular season unbeaten (10-0) for the first time since 1977 and captured the WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference title. The team’s march to a WPIAL title was cut short with a quarterfinal setback to Serra Catholic.
Graduation took a toll on Laurel with the likes of record-setting running back Luke McCoy, and stalwarts Kobe DeRosa, Michael Pasquarello, Josh Gibson, Logan Ayres and Cam Caldararo among those who bid farewell.{
“When you think of last year, you think of a lot of those names. They are big names for us and hard names to replace,” Laurel coach Brian Cooper said. “I have a big senior class with 14 kids. A lot of them played on defense and a lot of them are very talented and they are ready to step in.”
The biggest question comes on offense, where McCoy, the conference’s player of the year, established six new program marks: season rushing yards (1,803 on 161 carries), career rushing yards (4,005 on 423 carries), season touchdowns (31), career touchdowns (63), single-season points scored (186), career points scored (390).
Senior Landon Smith and junior Ben Hennon will get the first looks to replace some of that production.
“Landon is fast and explosive. He has football speed,” Cooper said. “Ben Hennon is more of a downhill style of runner. They give us a nice combination.”
Senior Chase Tinstman takes over at quarterback.
“He’s been waiting behind Kobe for the opportunity,” Cooper said. “I think he will do very well. We are hoping to be a lot more balanced with the arm he has. I just feel we have to be a little more balanced. We are not going to be as powerful without McCoy back there. We know we have to be a little more balanced to be effective.”
Colin Bartley and Laban Barker will be in the slot, while Lucas Davis and Carter Haney bring back experience at receiver.
“They have good hands. They are physical blockers out there and I think we’re very solid there, coming back with all that experience,” Cooper said. “Hopefully, we build on the passing game with Chase.”
Brady Cooper returns at H-back and the team returns three starters on the offensive line in Coltin Hill, Ryan DiMuccio and Aiden Collins. George Michaels and Keegan O’Brian will get starts as well.
“We feel very fortunate to have that experience back on the line,” Brian Cooper said.
Karsten Alwardt, DiMuccio and Hill return as starters on the defensive line. Michaels will be there as well. Brady Cooper returns at inside linebacker with Collins, who saw extensive action there last year. Aaron Doty, Haney and Barker could all see time at outside linebacker. Bartley and Smith will be three-year starters in the secondary. Braydin Lewis and Jackson Sauders will see time as well.
“We feel like we have a lot of experience back on both sides of the ball, it’ll just be some different faces in key positions,” Brian Cooper said. “When you have that many seniors staring like we will, you feel very blessed. We have to create our own identity, but I think the right mix is there to hopefully be in the mix in the end. It’s just a matter of how they respond to the challenges of the season.”
