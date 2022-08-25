The Ellwood City Lincoln football team is looking for a resurgence under the direction of its new head coach Dan Bradley.
Bradley is no stranger when it comes to success. It will be his 11th year of coaching football.
“I was at OLSH for six years, my first year was in 2016. We won the WPIAL in ‘18 and we lost in the championship last year,” Bradley said. “I was at Ambridge for ‘14 and ‘15, we made the playoffs in ‘15. And in 2013 and ‘12 I was at Sto-Rox and we were runner up both years.”
Bradley commented on how the Wolverines looked in the first days of practice.
“So far so good. We have a bunch of guys who are committed to winning,” Bradley said. “They’ve shown up all through the offseason summer stuff. They’re ready to go.”
The elephant in the room is the overall record for Ellwood City. The Wolverines enter the 2022 season with a 25-game losing streak.
“From day one, the attitude, the attendance and the accountability in the weight room and on the field has not been one of a team that hasn’t won a game in a few years,” Bradley said. “They are working extremely hard.”
Bradley commented the team was receptive on meeting their new coach.
“There weren’t any issues. I really don’t know too much of what went on beforehand,” Bradley said. “They thought it was time for a change, they chose me and I’m happy to be here.”
Bradley said the main emphasis in practice leading up to the first scrimmage was simply competing.
“I don’t know if there’s an emphasis. I guess it would be compete,” Bradley said. “We just want to compete with ourselves, compete with our teammates and hopefully that carries over into Friday nights come kickoff.”
Bradley is looking to utilize athleticism and speed on the offensive line.
“We’re athletic. We’re athletic and we’re smart. We’re getting after people,” Bradley said. “We know who to block. We’re a little undersized but hopefully we can turn it into a positive with our athleticism, getting off the ball and using our speed. We got some big guys inside so we’re looking at them to clog things up and spill to the outside and kind of rally behind it.”
Bradley commented about the seniors on the Wolverines’ roster.
“We have five seniors. Three have been coming around nonstop,” Bradley said. “Aaron Hobel and Brighton Mariacher have been outstanding leaders, outstanding seniors, outstanding football players and it would be great to get those guys a win.”
The special teams are coming along well for Ellwood City.
“We have a sophomore kicker, Caitlyn Kreitzer, she’s got a strong leg,” Bradley said. “She’s accurate from about 42, 43 yards. We want to work on kickoffs and some other options. Our punting duties will be handled by Declan Gray and I think we have some returns guys if we can get them the ball they can create some advantage for us.”
Competition is the driving factor for Bradley and the Wolverines.
“Like I said, we just want to get out and compete,” Bradley said. “Yesterday into last night, last night into last year. We just want to let this be our first step forward in creating a new chapter in Ellwood City football.”
